Canisius senior Shane Cercone, the Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year, was named to the all-state first team in Class A by the New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) on Wednesday.

The organization released its all-state teams in Class AA and A

Cercone was selected as Monsignor Martin’s Division A Player of the Year after averaging 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Cercone led the Crusaders to the Manhattan Cup final and also became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,569 points.

Bishop Timon junior Jaiden Harrison was named to the Class A second team after he led the Tigers to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association’s state championship game in Class A. Harrison also pushed Bishop Timon to its first Manhattan Cup in 22 years. Harrison averaged 22.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.

Niagara Falls senior James Robinson, in his only season playing in Western New York, was selected to the second team in Class AA. He averaged 16.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game. Robinson led the Wolverines to a Section VI Class AA championship and was selected to the Niagara Frontier League first team. Robinson also had 18 double-doubles.

Class AA

Second Team: James Robinson-12, Niagara Falls.

Fourth Team: Amir Moye-9, Health Sciences.

Fifth Team: Trey Drake-12, Jamestown.

Eighth Team: Xavier Benton-12, Health Sciences.

10th Team: Nate Errington-11, Frontier.

12th Team: Grayson White-12, Clarence.

15th Team: Nation Howard, Orchard Park.

16th Team: Jack Harrington-12, Lancaster.

Honorable mention: Kyree Jones-12, Lockport; Sean Paige-12, Jamestown; Omarion Ralands-11, Niagara Falls; Davon Wade-12, Niagara Falls.

Class A

First Team: Shane Cercone-12, Canisius.

Second Team: Jaiden Harrison-11, Bishop Timon

Third Team: Xander Fletcher-12, Niagara Wheatfield.

Fifth Team: Jakye Rainey-11, Nichols.

Seventh Team: Jordan Alexander-11, Amherst

Eighth Team: Jacob Humphrey-11, Bishop Timon.

11th Team: Nakyhi Harris-10, Bishop Timon.

12th Team: Mekhi Williams-12, McKinley.

13th Team: Nick Moore-12, Amherst.

16th Team: Patrick McNeil-12, North Tonawanda; Luke Granto-12, Canisius.

17th Team: Niccolo DiGiulio-12, Williamsville South.

Honorable mention: Dorian Facen Jr.-12, Williamsville East.