Canisius' Shane Cercone hits go-ahead free-throws to lead Crusaders to comeback win against Bishop Timon

Canisius’ Shane Cercone isn’t yet a grown man, but in Friday's rematch of last year’s Manhattan Cup final against Bishop Timon, Cercone showed he at least has grown-man strength.

Following a third quarter in which Timon junior Jaiden Harrison scored 16 of his 31 points, which included hitting four consecutive three-pointers, the Tigers (3-1) were up eight points entering the final quarter and had all the momentum.

The fourth quarter belonged to Cercone, as he used his size to get the free-throw line, going 11-of-15 from the stripe in the game’s final eight minutes, to lead the Crusaders (3-1) to a 73-69 victory in a Monsignor Martin Athletic Association game at Canisius' Bernard J. Kennedy Field House.

Canisius and Bishop Timon were the No. 1 large and small schools, respectively, a season ago.

“It felt like a playoff game the whole game,” Cercone said. “There was a ridiculous amount of people here. It was an extremely fun game and both teams competed really hard. As for the fourth quarter, my teammates were setting me up for some really good looks and I’m just glad we were able to lock in and play really hard. I kept trying to get to the basket and get fouled, and luckily the refs were calling the right calls.”

For the game, Cercone went 16-of-21 from the free-throw line. As a team, Canisius went 33-of-41 from the stripe to Timon’s 8-of-11.

The Crusaders didn’t regain the lead until 1:02 left in the fourth. Cercone went 1-of-2 from the line, but corralled his own miss and went back up to draw yet another foul, which led to him hitting a pair and finally giving the Crusaders the lead they were looking for.

“They [Timon] played more physical, they pressured us more, and they were trying to foul at the end, so we should shoot more free-throws,” Canisius coach Kyle Husband said. “Shane took over when we needed him most and got us a win.”

For the game, Cercone finished with 29 points on 6-of-18 shooting, and 1-of-2 from three-point line. Also coming up big for Canisius was senior Luke Granto with 18 points, including hitting all four of his free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, including two huge ones with 10.2 seconds to make it a 71-69 game.

“We expect that from Shane,” Granto said. “That’s our senior leader. He’s so powerful and crazy at the rim, that’s expected.”

Timon made it a tough victory for Canisius, as they stole the Crusaders. ensuing inbound pass from under their basket, which led to Harrison taking an open three-pointer from the left corner, but missing.

Tigers junior Jacob Humphrey (22 points) got the rebound and went to the line for a one-and-one, with Canisius up 71-69. As Humphrey took his time, while the Crusaders student section was yelling, he missed the first, and Canisius grabbed the rebound, setting up sophomore Jahyden Clark to score the game’s final two points from the free-throw line.

"We made enough plays and free-throws in the fourth to win the game," Husband said.

The performance Cercone showed is what the team will need from him as the team’s primary option following the graduation of reigning Allen Wilson Player of the Year, Declan Ryan. When the team faced adversity throughout the whole second half, Cercone showed he’s more than willing to step up and execute when needed.

“Every year, every step is different,” Husband said. “Every step is hard, and it’s not something that’s easy. Shane’s got to learn to trust his teammates, he’s got to learn to become an all-around great player, which he is, but keep making strides so he can become the best version of himself at the end of the season.”