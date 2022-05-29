 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canisius rowing wins two gold medals, silver at Scholastic Rowing Association of America championships

  • Updated
Canisius High School rowing

Canisius won two gold medals and a silver at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America national championships event on Cooper River in Camden, N.J.

 Provided photo
The Lightweight 4+ and Freshmen 8+ finished first and the Varsity 4+ finished second. St. Joe’s was third in the Varsity 4+.

Canisius has won the Lightweight 4+ for three consecutive years. This year’s version was made up Maxwell Burget (stroke), Evan Izatt, Tyler Siwiec, James Dodman (bow) and Theodore Hibbard (coxswain), and finished in a time of 5:04.523.

The Freshmen 8+ brought home Canisius' first victory in this event since 2008, winning Saturday in a time of 4:46.045. Liam Freeney was the stroke along with Meer Renschler-Pandey, Matthew Zakrewski, Isaiah Ajuwani, Aydan Weese, Toe Toe, Kohler Stewart, bow Thomas Skowron, coxswain Noah Rajecki and sub Andrew Mineo.

In the Varsity 4+, St. Mary’s (Orchard Lake, Mich.) won by one second over a Canisius boat with stroke Peter Spira, Charlie Fortner, Henry Neil, bow Peter Cross and coxswain Phillip Zafuto. St. Mary’s finished in 4:54.093; Canisius finished in 4:55.163.

Third-place St. Joe’s had a time of 4:55.543 with stroke Lars Finlayson, Alex Glenn, Christian Trotter, bow Christopher Zilliox and coxswain Michael Cannavo.

