Canisius rowing duo looks to take the championship at the USRowing Youth Nationals

Canisius seniors Peter Spira and Charlie Fortner were never supposed to be rowing partners. The two learned to row port side, and had separate starboard partners during competition.

But when Spira needed a last-minute replacement for the 2021 USRowing Youth Nationals Regatta, Fortner stepped up to the challenge and learned the starboard side a week before the competition. The two finished 10th.

“Charlie stepped up and was willing to learn the other side a week before going down to Florida,” Canisius head coach RJ Rubino said. “As the regatta went on, they got faster and faster and were in a much better position than we expected for juniors.”

Now the pair is at the Youth Nationals again, competing in the U19 2- category on Friday. In the top five after time trials, Spira and Fortner are going for the gold, sitting less than two seconds from first place.

“I feel really confident about it,” Spira said. “We’ve been training alongside rowers who are much higher level rowers than us, and we’ve been keeping up with them. So coming to the regatta here, we know ... we’ve been able to improve our speed.”

Spira, a U.S. Naval Academy commit, and Fortner, a Drexel commit, said neither expected to stay in the sport for long when they were freshmen. It wasn’t until their junior year when they started to dive into rowing, getting invested in training and the competition around them.

“Just as the years went, I got more into it,” Spira said. “I liked the sport and the competitive nature of it ... and it’s been really encouraging for me.”

Both knew each other after being on the team for two years, but said their friendship reached another level once paired together, helping each other stay determined to win.

“Once we got thrown together last year in the pairs, that’s when we really started to become good friends,” Fortner said. “It’s so important to have that because, in the boat, you need good communication and good connection, and we’ve definitely improved that.”

Spira and Fortner have an uncommon outlook, Rubino said. He called them “eccentric” on the water, always laughing and joking around with one another, but Spira and Fortner said they’re more of a Batman and Robin-like duo.

“Because of the way it happened, there was always an underdog, happy-go-lucky mentality,” Rubino said. “When they’re out there, they’re not just rowing partners, they're partners for life. When we go out, they’ll always sit with each other ... it’s a really close bond.”

Rubino said the camaraderie is a big help with the training level Spira and Fortner go through throughout the year. They practice two times per day, every day, although not always on the water. Rubino said he puts his entire team through a difficult full-body regime, making sure the team stays in shape even if Buffalo weather doesn’t permit on-the-water training.

In some cases, Spira and Fortner said they believe training away from the warmer weather has given them an advantage. The water is rougher in Buffalo, compared to Sarasota, Fla., and it makes it “easier to row” when the two are competing on flatter water.

Rubino took his team to the same course the two are competing on in February, allowing Spira and Fortner a chance to understand what it feels like before competition.

“We’re more comfortable coming to Florida [after] rowing that trip,” Fortner said. “We’ve rowed this course before, we know it’s not much different from any other course other than the fact [we’re] on a much bigger stage.”

Canisius had multiple teams compete at the national level, including competing its senior 4x lightweight crew in the US Scholastic Nationals last season. Rubino was a former Canisius rower, saying how important he believes the “aura of excellence” is part of what helps the two feel confident in their preparations.

“There’s a standard in the program when you walk in as an underclassman,” Rubino said. “There’s a legacy ... and you can’t help but want to be a part of it.”

The pair said they expect to place highly in the semifinals, and Rubino added it’s the goal to reach the grand finals on Sunday. Spira and Fortner said with Canisius having a "breakout season," the desire to win and continue their performance makes it more important to them.

“Not only do they want to succeed, but they want to set the standard,” Rubino said. “They don’t talk about this, they live this.”

