 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Canisius remains No. 1 in News' large schools football poll
0 comments

Canisius remains No. 1 in News' large schools football poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Football: Canisius vs. St. Francis

Canisius defenders tackle St. Francis running back Ricardo Kidd.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News large schools football poll. First-place votes in brackets. Records through Sunday's games.

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. Canisius [4] 4-1 40 1

2. Lancaster [1] (AA) 6-0 36 2

3. Jamestown (A) 6-0 31 3

4. Orchard Park (AA) 6-0 29 4

5. South Park (A) 5-0 24 5

6. Williamsville South (A) 5-1 17 6

7t. Bennett (AA) 3-2 15 7

7t. St. Francis 2-3 15 9

9. Grand Island (A) 4-2 8 8

10. Clarence (AA) 3-3 5 10  

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New UB football coach Maurice Linguist

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News