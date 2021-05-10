Canisius remains No. 1 in News' large schools football poll

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News large schools football poll. First-place votes in brackets. Records through Sunday's games.
Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Canisius [4] 4-1 40 1
2. Lancaster [1] (AA) 6-0 36 2
3. Jamestown (A) 6-0 31 3
4. Orchard Park (AA) 6-0 29 4
5. South Park (A) 5-0 24 5
6. Williamsville South (A) 5-1 17 6
7t. Bennett (AA) 3-2 15 7
7t. St. Francis 2-3 15 9
9. Grand Island (A) 4-2 8 8
10. Clarence (AA) 3-3 5 10
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics).