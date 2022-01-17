 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canisius remains No. 1 in large schools boys basketball polls; Nichols takes top spot in small
  • Updated
St. Francis Nichols Boys basketball (copy)

Nichols guard Makhi Horton shoots against St. Francis.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are The Buffalo News' boys basketball polls through games of Jan. 16. 

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Canisius [MM] (3) 8-4 48 1
 2.  Orchard Park [AA] (2)  7-0 46  2 
 3.  St. Francis [MM] 10-3 34  4 
 4.  St. Joe's [MM]  5-6 30  5 
 5.  Amherst [A] 8-2 27  3
 6.  Health Sciences   9-2  26  7
 7.  Jamestown [AA] 6-1  22  8 
 8.  Williamsville East [A]  8-3 1910 
 9.  Niagara Wheatfield [A] 7-2  16  N/R 
10.  McKinley [A] 7-2 5 9 
Others  Lancaster [AA]   4-5 2  N/R 
     

Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

Small schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Nichols [MM] (3) 8-2 48 3 
 2.  Bishop Timon [MM]  (1)  9-3 44  1 
 3.  Olean [B] (1) 9-0 43 2 
 4t.  Randolph [C] 9-1 29 6t 
 4t.  Tapestry [B] 6-5 29 4 
 6.  St. Mary's [MM]  8-3 28  6t
 7.  Salamanca [C] 8-2 23 5
 8.  Allegany-Limestone [B] 6-4 11  9
 9.  Lewiston-Porter [B]  7-3   9  N/R 
10.  Cardinal O'Hara [MM] 3-10  5  N/R 
Others  Westfield [D], 4; Lackawanna [B], 2    

Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O’Hara coach), Kevin Hind (Randolph coach).

