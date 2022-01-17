Canisius remains No. 1 in large schools boys basketball polls; Nichols takes top spot in small

Here are The Buffalo News' boys basketball polls through games of Jan. 16.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Canisius [MM] (3)
|8-4
|48
|1
|2.
|Orchard Park [AA] (2)
|7-0
|46
|2
|3.
|St. Francis [MM]
|10-3
|34
|4
|4.
|St. Joe's [MM]
|5-6
|30
|5
|5.
|Amherst [A]
|8-2
|27
|3
|6.
|Health Sciences
|9-2
|26
|7
|7.
|Jamestown [AA]
|6-1
|22
|8
|8.
|Williamsville East [A]
|8-3
|19
|10
|9.
|Niagara Wheatfield [A]
|7-2
|16
|N/R
|10.
|McKinley [A]
|7-2
|5
|9
|Others
|Lancaster [AA]
|4-5
|2
|N/R
Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Nichols [MM] (3)
|8-2
|48
|3
|2.
|Bishop Timon [MM] (1)
|9-3
|44
|1
|3.
|Olean [B] (1)
|9-0
|43
|2
|4t.
|Randolph [C]
|9-1
|29
|6t
|4t.
|Tapestry [B]
|6-5
|29
|4
|6.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|8-3
|28
|6t
|7.
|Salamanca [C]
|8-2
|23
|5
|8.
|Allegany-Limestone [B]
|6-4
|11
|9
|9.
|Lewiston-Porter [B]
|7-3
|9
|N/R
|10.
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|3-10
|5
|N/R
|Others
|Westfield [D], 4; Lackawanna [B], 2