Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker commits to Rhode Island

Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker has announced his commitment to the University of Rhode Island.

"My family and I decided on Rhode Island because we believed it was the best fit for me," he said. "I really loved their offense and believed I would be a game changer for them."

Baker visited campus late last week and said he loved the campus and had the chance to watch film with Rhode Island offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Patrick Murphy.

"It reminded me a lot of my Canisius offense," he said.