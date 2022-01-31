Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker commits to Rhode Island

Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker has announced his commitment to the University of Rhode Island.
"My family and I decided on Rhode Island because we believed it was the best fit for me," he said. "I really loved their offense and believed I would be a game changer for them."
ALL IN! @RhodyFootball pic.twitter.com/W6ZMYiNRZX— Tyler Baker (@tdbaker12129) January 31, 2022
Baker visited campus late last week and said he loved the campus and had the chance to watch film with Rhode Island offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Patrick Murphy.
"It reminded me a lot of my Canisius offense," he said.
Baker leaves Canisius with five school records, including career passing yards (4,689), career passing touchdowns (40), career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (24) and single-game records for passing yards (406) and total yards (504). The single-game records were both set during a 35-14 win against McKeesport (Pa.) this past season.
Last fall, as a senior, he threw for 2,019 yards with 16 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions and ran for 431 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. A finalist for the Trench Trophy, he was named to the All-Western New York second team by The Buffalo News and the Class AA all-state sixth team by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
Baker said he was deciding from among New Hampshire, Monmouth, Columbia, Penn, Robert Morris, Mount Union, John Carroll, St. Francis University and Bluefield State, among others.
He is expected to sign Wednesday on national signing day.