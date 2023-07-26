Nicholas Penuvchev wanted to stay at Canisius High School.

His lone year with the Crusaders was enjoyable, but he said it became clear that his hope of reclassifying from the Class of 2024 to the Class of 2025 couldn’t be fulfilled there.

After getting clarity on the situation, Penuvchev, who was born and raised in the Toronto area, has decided to transfer and reclassify at Suffield Academy, a private school in Connecticut.

“Reclassifying was always on my mind once I knew I couldn’t reclassify at Canisius,” Penuvchev said. “I think towards the end of the school year I got clarification that this is what I needed to do to give myself a shot.”

He said the school contacted him in April and he was invited for several campus visits that left he and his family impressed. He’ll be moving in on Aug. 30.

“Me and my parents felt very comfortable with the campus and felt this was necessary for me to pursue playing football at a high level," he said. "We trust the coach and felt very comfortable with the school.”

Coach Chris Setian responded to Penuvchev's announcement on social media with a tweet, "Let’s go!! Can’t wait to get going with @penuvchev #welcome2thejungle."

Penuvchev said while at Canisius, he was receiving interest from Ivy League schools, but since reclassifying, he’s heard from UConn, Rutgers, Holy Cross and FCS schools.

In 10 games with Canisius, Penuvchev had 118 completions for 1,245 yards and a 58 percent completion percentage. He averaged 124.5 yards per game and had nine touchdowns.

Despite his short time in Buffalo, he hopes his decision to leave is understood.

“My time at Canisius, I honestly enjoyed it,” Penuvchev said. “It was worth going to Canisius rather than going to Canada for another year. It eased me into the U.S. and I was able to come home a lot. On the season, I think I had a good season. I have much respect for the coaches at Canisius because they took me in with open arms and I had some fun experiences there. I didn’t finish the year like I wanted to but can’t win them all."

Without Penuvchev, senior Vincent Zimmerman could be the starting quarterback for Canisius. In nine appearances, Zimmerman threw for 519 passing yards on 91 completions with five touchdowns.

Canisius, which finished 5-6 last season, opens against Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) on Sept. 2.

Boyle to NCCC

Gavyn Boyle, a former outfielder at Roy-Hart, will return home and play for Niagara County Community College.

Boyle spent his freshman season at Virginia Commonwealth after he played for P27 Academy in Lexington, S.C., for his high school senior season.