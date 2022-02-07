Canisius QB Tyler Baker flips commitment from Rhode Island to Navy

Baker said he’ll have to serve a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School, postponing his college debut until the 2023 season.

“My dream school has always been Notre Dame,” Baker said. “Knowing I get to play Notre Dame every year and my first collegiate game would be in Dublin, Ireland, versus Notre Dame, so that’s going to be pretty sweet. It’s just big-time football. I’ve always had belief in my abilities, and I always bet on myself and I’ve always believed I could play big-time football like this.”

Baker is no stranger to bright lights, as he departs Canisius with five school records: career passing yards (4,689), career passing touchdowns (40), career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (24), and single-game records for passing yards (406) and total yards (504). The single-game records were both set during a 35-14 win against McKeesport (Pa.) this past season.

Along with committing to Navy for college, Baker is making a bond to serve his country. He was initially hesitant about time in the Navy when the academy was recruiting him, but as time progressed, he embraced the idea.