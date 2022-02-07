Canisius QB Tyler Baker flips commitment from Rhode Island to Navy

A week ago, Canisius senior QB Tyler Baker was looking at himself in the mirror with his University of Rhode Island sweatshirt on. He was thrilled with his decision to play football for the Rams.
Only until Navy assistant coach Jason MacDonald called a few seconds later offering him a full scholarship to join the Midshipmen.
After some deliberation, Baker announced his decision to de-commit from Rhode Island and commit to Navy.
“It was really a tough decision,” Baker told The News on Monday. “I was dedicated to Rhode Island and had already started buying gear. This was just an opportunity that so little get, so I couldn’t really pass it up. Out of everyone in the country, they asked me. So, I had to take that opportunity.”
Part of the appeal for Baker flipping was playing in the FBS, instead of Rhode Island’s FCS.
Baker said he’ll have to serve a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School, postponing his college debut until the 2023 season.
“My dream school has always been Notre Dame,” Baker said. “Knowing I get to play Notre Dame every year and my first collegiate game would be in Dublin, Ireland, versus Notre Dame, so that’s going to be pretty sweet. It’s just big-time football. I’ve always had belief in my abilities, and I always bet on myself and I’ve always believed I could play big-time football like this.”
Baker is no stranger to bright lights, as he departs Canisius with five school records: career passing yards (4,689), career passing touchdowns (40), career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (24), and single-game records for passing yards (406) and total yards (504). The single-game records were both set during a 35-14 win against McKeesport (Pa.) this past season.
Along with committing to Navy for college, Baker is making a bond to serve his country. He was initially hesitant about time in the Navy when the academy was recruiting him, but as time progressed, he embraced the idea.
“I thought it would be pretty cool,” he said. “It’s like having a job for five years and you’d make pretty good money. Obviously, serving your country at the same time would be a dream of mine.”
As a senior, Baker threw for 2,019 yards with 16 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions and ran for 431 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Trench Trophy, was named to the All-Western New York second team by The Buffalo News, and the Class AA all-state sixth team by the New York State Sportswriters Association.