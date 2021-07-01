 Skip to main content
Canisius picks Bryan Gorman as its next varsity football coach
Canisius stayed in-house in replacing departing head coach Rich Robbins, who guided the Crusaders to three state titles and seven Monsignor Martin playoff championships during his 10 seasons.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

Bryan Gorman has been part of the Canisius High School football family for 15 seasons, but his Sweet 16th will be his first as the face of Western New York’s top scholastic football program.

Canisius has named Gorman as its next football coach. He succeeds Rich Robbins, who stepped down a month ago after 10 seasons for family reasons. He and his family are moving to Florida to be closer to Robbins’ mother, grandmother and Robbins’ in-laws.

Gorman served as junior varsity head coach the past nine seasons. Prior to that the SUNY Cortland graduate served as a varsity assistant for six years.

“Being a part of the Canisius football program the last 15 years has been a great experience for me and my family,” Gorman said. “I’m grateful for the successful blueprint left by Coach Rich Robbins and I’m excited to take on this new challenge. I’d like to thank Canisius for allowing me the opportunity to carry on the tradition.”

Gorman posted a 58-12 mark running the JV Crusaders.

He is a physical education teacher for Erie2/BOCES.

“Bryan has shown tremendous growth as a coach during his time here at

Canisius,” Canisius Director of Athletics Jim Mauro said. “His familiarity

with our players, coaches and overall workings of our program will allow us

to move along in a steady fashion in 2021.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

