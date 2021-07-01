Canisius picks Bryan Gorman as its next varsity football coach

Bryan Gorman has been part of the Canisius High School football family for 15 seasons, but his Sweet 16th will be his first as the face of Western New York’s top scholastic football program.

Canisius has named Gorman as its next football coach. He succeeds Rich Robbins, who stepped down a month ago after 10 seasons for family reasons. He and his family are moving to Florida to be closer to Robbins’ mother, grandmother and Robbins’ in-laws.

Gorman served as junior varsity head coach the past nine seasons. Prior to that the SUNY Cortland graduate served as a varsity assistant for six years.

“Being a part of the Canisius football program the last 15 years has been a great experience for me and my family,” Gorman said. “I’m grateful for the successful blueprint left by Coach Rich Robbins and I’m excited to take on this new challenge. I’d like to thank Canisius for allowing me the opportunity to carry on the tradition.”

Gorman posted a 58-12 mark running the JV Crusaders.

He is a physical education teacher for Erie2/BOCES.

“Bryan has shown tremendous growth as a coach during his time here at