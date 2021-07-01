Canisius picks Bryan Gorman as its interim varsity football coach

Bryan Gorman is appreciative.
He is thankful to be alive after suffering life-threatening injuries in a bicycle accident nearly nine months ago. He is thankful he recovered to the point where he’s able to coach football during the spring.
He really appreciates being tasked with the responsibility of continuing what Rich Robbins started at Canisius High School. Gorman has been named interim head football coach of the Crusaders for the season.
He succeeds Robbins, who stepped down a month ago after 10 seasons for family reasons. Robbins and his family are moving to Florida to be closer to Robbins’ mother, grandmother and in-laws.
Gorman served as junior varsity head coach the past nine seasons. Prior to that the SUNY Cortland graduate served as a varsity assistant for six years.
“Being a part of the Canisius football program the last 15 years has been a great experience for me and my family,” Gorman said. “I’m grateful for the successful blueprint left by Coach Rich Robbins and I’m excited to take on this new challenge. I’d like to thank Canisius for allowing me the opportunity to carry on the tradition.”
Gorman posted a 58-12 mark running the JV Crusaders – the feeder system for a varsity program that won seven Monsignor Martin playoff and three state Catholic championships under Robbins, who guided Canisius to a 78-29 mark during his tenure.
“Bryan has shown tremendous growth as a coach during his time here at Canisius,” Canisius Director of Athletics Jim Mauro said. “His familiarity with our players, coaches and overall workings of our program will allow us to move along in a steady fashion in 2021.”
Regarding the interim tag, Mauro said: “We’ll let everything play out and then we’ll take a look at where everything is at in early November or December (after the season).”
Gorman, who teaches physical education for ERIE2/BOCES, doesn’t mind the interim tag. A big reason for that is his health.
On Oct. 11, a bicycle accident resulted in him landing in intensive care. Injuries included a broken back, neck, sternum, and clavicle and a concussion. He broke his C-6 and had major surgery after the accident.
“I’m lucky to be alive and fortunate because I have a family that’s most important to me,” said Gorman, a West Seneca East graduate.
In addition to his immediate family playing a role in his recovery (he’s married with three children), so too did his extended one at Canisius. Past and current players checked in on him and offered get-well wishes. One of his former players was the anesthesiologist during his surgery.
Gorman’s still dealing with pain and continues to tackle rehab but did return to the sideline during Fall II season.
Now, he’s interim head coach for the team that has ranked first in the Buffalo News’ large schools poll at the conclusion of each of the past two seasons.
“You almost die and now you’re the head coach of the most premier program in Western New York,” Gorman said. “A lot of work ahead of me along with everything else. … I’m looking forward to the opportunity and the school. It’s one of my ways of giving back.”
Tyler Baker, the Crusaders’ returning First team All-Western New York quarterback, said he and the returnees can all build off Gorman’s leadership, familiarity and the energy he brings to the table.
“Coach Gorman was my JV coach freshman year and he’s a really good coach,” Baker said. “He’s been in the system for so long, he knows the ins and outs of this program. He knows what needs to be done to defend our state championship in 2019. He’s been a huge part of the program getting the younger guys ready for the varsity level and I believe being under coach Gorman freshman year helped prepare me for that state championship my sophomore year on varsity.”