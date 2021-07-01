Canisius picks Bryan Gorman as its interim varsity football coach

“Bryan has shown tremendous growth as a coach during his time here at Canisius,” Canisius Director of Athletics Jim Mauro said. “His familiarity with our players, coaches and overall workings of our program will allow us to move along in a steady fashion in 2021.”

Regarding the interim tag, Mauro said: “We’ll let everything play out and then we’ll take a look at where everything is at in early November or December (after the season).”

Gorman, who teaches physical education for ERIE2/BOCES, doesn’t mind the interim tag. A big reason for that is his health.

On Oct. 11, a bicycle accident resulted in him landing in intensive care. Injuries included a broken back, neck, sternum, and clavicle and a concussion. He broke his C-6 and had major surgery after the accident.

“I’m lucky to be alive and fortunate because I have a family that’s most important to me,” said Gorman, a West Seneca East graduate.

In addition to his immediate family playing a role in his recovery (he’s married with three children), so too did his extended one at Canisius. Past and current players checked in on him and offered get-well wishes. One of his former players was the anesthesiologist during his surgery.