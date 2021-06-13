Canisius pair fourth overall but first among school crews in junior final

The Canisius High School pair of Matt Talty and Dylan Sass finished fourth in the A final, but were the first high school crew to cross the finish line in the 2- final on Sunday at the US Rowing Youth National Championship at Nathan Benderson Park race course in Sarasota, Fla.

Canisius (7:13.676) finished about four seconds behind the winning pair from Camp Randall (Wis.) Rowing (7:09.093).

Less than a second separated second through fifth place.

“The last few hundred meters of the race were so close, the officials were not able to determine a leader,” Canisius coach R.J. Rubino said.

“Canisius was the only team to have a lightweight pair race in the Grand Final of the 2-,” Rubino said “Unlike the first three days of competitions, light tail wind, Sunday morning's race had a strong cross headwind, giving an advantage to the larger heavyweight crews.”

The same pair of Sass (stroke) and Talty (bow) will stay in Sarasota to race one more time Wednesday in the Junior World Championship trials in an attempt to represent the United States at the 2021 Junior World Championships in Bulgaria.