 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Canisius pair fourth overall but first among school crews in junior final
0 comments

Canisius pair fourth overall but first among school crews in junior final

Support this work for $1 a month

The Canisius High School pair of Matt Talty and Dylan Sass finished fourth in the A final, but were the first high school crew to cross the finish line in the 2- final on Sunday at the US Rowing Youth National Championship at Nathan Benderson Park race course in Sarasota, Fla.

Canisius (7:13.676) finished about four seconds behind the winning pair from Camp Randall (Wis.) Rowing (7:09.093).

Less than a second separated second through fifth place.

“The last few hundred meters of the race were so close, the officials were not able to determine a leader,” Canisius coach R.J. Rubino said.

“Canisius was the only team to have a lightweight pair race in the Grand Final of the 2-,” Rubino said “Unlike the first three days of competitions, light tail wind, Sunday morning's race had a strong cross headwind, giving an advantage to the larger heavyweight crews.”

The same pair of Sass (stroke) and Talty (bow) will stay in Sarasota to race one more time Wednesday in the Junior World Championship trials in an attempt to represent the United States at the 2021 Junior World Championships in Bulgaria.

A second Canisius 2- team of Peter Spira and Charlie Fortner were fourth in 7:28.941 in the B final. The pair will also race the course one more time Wednesday at the Junior World Championship trials in an attempt to represent the United States at the 2021 Junior World Championships this summer.

On Saturday, a Canisius U17 four with coxswain finished fourth in its A final in 7:07.595. Asheville Youth won the event in 6:58.793.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News