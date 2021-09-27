 Skip to main content
Canisius moves to No. 1, Iroquois stays at top in News high school football polls
Canisius moves to No. 1, Iroquois stays at top in News high school football polls

  • Updated
Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll.

Large schools

 Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
1.  Canisius [5] (MM) 3-0 58 2
2.  Jamestown [2] (A) 4-0 52  1 
3.  Lancaster (AA) 4-0 48  3 
4.  St. Francis (MM) 3-1 39 4 
5.  Hamburg (A) 4-0 37  6
6.  Frontier (A)  3-1  29  7 
7.  Bennett (AA) 3-1 27  5
8.  Clarence (AA)  3-1  19  8 
9.  Orchard Park (AA) 2-2  11  N/R 
10.  Grand Island (A) 3-1  7  N/R 
Others  Sweet Home (3-1), 2   
  Williamsville South (2-2), 1    

Small schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Iroquois [5] (B)   4-0 59 1
 2.  Medina (C) 3-0 52  2 
 3.  West Seneca East [1] (B) 4-0  45 3 
 4.  Randolph (D)  4-0  42  5
 5.  Fredonia (C) 3-0 39 10
 6.  St. Mary's (MM)   3-0 26  4 
 7.  Albion (B) 3-0 21  8 
 8t.  Salamanca (C)  3-0  15 9
 8t.   WNY Maritime/HS (B) 2-2  15  N/R
10.  Akron (C) 3-0  13   7
Others  Pioneer (3-1), 3     

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup). 

