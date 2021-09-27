Canisius moves to No. 1, Iroquois stays at top in News high school football polls

Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Canisius [5] (MM)
|3-0
|58
|2
|2.
|Jamestown [2] (A)
|4-0
|52
|1
|3.
|Lancaster (AA)
|4-0
|48
|3
|4.
|St. Francis (MM)
|3-1
|39
|4
|5.
|Hamburg (A)
|4-0
|37
|6
|6.
|Frontier (A)
|3-1
|29
|7
|7.
|Bennett (AA)
|3-1
|27
|5
|8.
|Clarence (AA)
|3-1
|19
|8
|9.
|Orchard Park (AA)
|2-2
|11
|N/R
|10.
|Grand Island (A)
|3-1
|7
|N/R
|Others
|Sweet Home (3-1), 2
|Williamsville South (2-2), 1
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois [5] (B)
|4-0
|59
|1
|2.
|Medina (C)
|3-0
|52
|2
|3.
|West Seneca East [1] (B)
|4-0
|45
|3
|4.
|Randolph (D)
|4-0
|42
|5
|5.
|Fredonia (C)
|3-0
|39
|10
|6.
|St. Mary's (MM)
|3-0
|26
|4
|7.
|Albion (B)
|3-0
|21
|8
|8t.
|Salamanca (C)
|3-0
|15
|9
|8t.
|WNY Maritime/HS (B)
|2-2
|15
|N/R
|10.
|Akron (C)
|3-0
|13
|7
|Others
|Pioneer (3-1), 3
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).