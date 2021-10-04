Canisius moves to No. 1 in News large schools football poll; Iroquois stay on stop among smalls

Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll with games through Oct. 2.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Canisius (6) [MM]
|4-0
|60
|2
|2.
|Jamestown [A]
|5-0
|52
|1
|3.
|Bennett [AA]
|4-1
|44
|5
|4.
|St. Francis [MM]
|3-2
|37
|4
|5.
|Lancaster [AA]
|4-1
|33
|3
|6.
|Frontier [A]
|4-1
|29
|7
|7.
|Clarence [AA]
|4-1
|28
|8
|8.
|Orchard Park [AA]
|3-2
|19
|N/R
|9.
|Hamburg [A]
|4-1
|11
|6
|10.
|Williamsville South
|3-2
|9
|N/R
Others
Grand Island, 7 Sweet Home, 1.
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (4) [B]
|5-0
|57
|1
|2.
|Medina [C]
|4-0
|53
|2
|3.
|West Seneca East (2) [B]
|5-0
|50
|3
|4t.
|Fredonia [C]
|4-0
|40
|10
|4t.
|Randolph [D]
|5-0
|40
|5
|6.
|Akron [C]
|4-0
|24
|7
|7.
|Albion [B]
|3-0
|20
|8
|8.
|CSP [D]
|4-1
|17
|6
|9.
|WNY Maritime/HS [B]
|2-2
|16
|N/R
|10.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|9
|4
|Others
|Salamanca 2;
|Depew 1, Frank-Ellicot. 1
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).