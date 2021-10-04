 Skip to main content
Canisius moves to No. 1 in News large schools football poll; Iroquois stay on stop among smalls
Canisius moves to No. 1 in News large schools football poll; Iroquois stay on stop among smalls

  • Updated
Canisius host Maritime

Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker fakes a handoff.

 James P. McCoy

Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll with games through Oct. 2.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Canisius (6) [MM] 4-0 60  2
 2.  Jamestown [A] 5-0 52  1 
 3.  Bennett [AA] 4-1  44  5 
 4.  St. Francis [MM]  3-2 37  4
 5.  Lancaster [AA] 4-1 33  3 
 6.  Frontier [A]  4-1  29  7
 7.  Clarence [AA] 4-1  28  8 
 8.  Orchard Park [AA]  3-2  19  N/R
 9.  Hamburg [A] 4-1  11  6 
 10.  Williamsville South  3-2  9 N/R 

Others 

 Grand Island, 7 Sweet Home, 1. 

   

Small schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Iroquois (4) [B] 5-0 57  1
 2.  Medina [C] 4-0 53   2 
 3.  West Seneca East (2) [B]   5-0  50   3 
 4t.  Fredonia [C] 4-0 40   10
 4t.  Randolph [D] 5-0 40  5
 6.  Akron [C] 4-0  24   7
 7.  Albion [B]  3-0 20   8 
 8.  CSP [D] 4-1  17   6 
 9.  WNY Maritime/HS [B] 2-2  16  N/R
10.  St. Mary's [MM]    9   4
Others  Salamanca 2;   
  Depew 1, Frank-Ellicot. 1    

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup). 

