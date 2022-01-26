Canisius, Lancaster to meet Sept. 30 in public-private matchup

Canisius and Lancaster announced a rare public vs. private high school football matchup, which will feature two of Western New York’s finest, on Friday night, Sept. 30, at Foyle-King Field in Lancaster.

First-year head coach Kraig Kurzanski ’84 was a participant in three public vs. private matchups over his 15-year career at Williamsville South.

“It will be a great showcase for local talent between two storied football programs,” Kurzanski said. “Having coached at a public school and now being here at Canisius, I know people in Western New York look forward to these games.”

The idea of the game was sparked by the Legends, due to changes in the number of Section VI's Class AA teams.

“This was something that coach Rich Robbins and I talked about a few years ago, but we could never make it work out,” said Eric Rupp, Lancaster's athletic director. "However, now that AA is only five teams, we finally have the opportunity to schedule our own nonleague games for the first time since I have been head coach. ...