Canisius, Lancaster to meet Sept. 30 in public-private matchup

Canisius and Lancaster announced a rare public vs. private high school football matchup, which will feature two of Western New York’s finest, on Friday night, Sept. 30, at Foyle-King Field in Lancaster.
First-year head coach Kraig Kurzanski ’84 was a participant in three public vs. private matchups over his 15-year career at Williamsville South.
“It will be a great showcase for local talent between two storied football programs,” Kurzanski said. “Having coached at a public school and now being here at Canisius, I know people in Western New York look forward to these games.”
The idea of the game was sparked by the Legends, due to changes in the number of Section VI's Class AA teams.
“This was something that coach Rich Robbins and I talked about a few years ago, but we could never make it work out,” said Eric Rupp, Lancaster's athletic director. "However, now that AA is only five teams, we finally have the opportunity to schedule our own nonleague games for the first time since I have been head coach. ...
"This is a great opportunity to showcase two of the best programs – not only in Western New York but in New York State. One way for us to get better prepared for the playoffs is to play a tougher regular season schedule, and Canisius will certainly be a challenge."
The Crusaders have won three New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championships and seven Monsignor Martin Association titles, along with two undefeated seasons in the past 10 years.
As for the Legends, they had won five consecutive Section VI Class AA championships before losing to Bennett in the final last fall.
Since 2010, this will be the 21st public vs. private large school nonleague football game. The Crusaders' last such game was a 60-6 victory vs. Lockport in 2016.