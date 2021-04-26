Canisius, Lancaster remain tied at No. 1 in News' large schools football poll

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News large schools football poll. First-place votes in brackets. Records through Sunday's games.
Rk. Team
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1t. Canisius [3]
3-1
47
1t
1t. Lancaster [2] (AA)
4-0
47
1t
3. Jamestown (A1)
4-0
39
3
4. Orchard Park (AA)
4-0
37
4
5. South Park (A2)
3-0
23
5
6t. Bennett (AA)
3-1
21
10
6t. Williamsville South (A2)
3-0
21
7
8. Sweet Home (A2)
3-0
18
8
9. West Seneca West (A1)
3-1
8
6
10. St. Francis
1-2
6
NR
Others: Lockport (2-2) 4
Kenmore West (2-1) 2, Grand Island (3-1) 2