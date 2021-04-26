 Skip to main content
Canisius, Lancaster remain tied at No. 1 in News' large schools football poll
Canisius, Lancaster remain tied at No. 1 in News' large schools football poll

  • Updated
Lancaster Clarence football

Lancaster receiver Noah Kimble runs after a catch against Clarence.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News large schools football poll. First-place votes in brackets. Records through Sunday's games.

Rk. Team 

Rec. 

Pts. 

Prev. 

 1t. Canisius [3]

3-1

 47

 1t

 1t. Lancaster [2]  (AA)

4-0 

 47 

 1t 

 3. Jamestown (A1)

4-0 

 39 

 3

 4. Orchard Park (AA)

4-0 

 37 

 4 

 5. South Park (A2)

 3-0

 23 

 5 

 6t. Bennett (AA)

3-1 

 21 

10 

 6t. Williamsville South (A2)

3-0 

 21

 7 

 8. Sweet Home (A2)

3-0 

 18 

 8

 9. West Seneca West (A1) 

3-1 

 8 

 6 

 10. St. Francis 

 1-2

 6 

NR 

 Others: Lockport (2-2) 4 

 

  

  

Kenmore West (2-1) 2, Grand Island (3-1) 2 

 

 

 

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Julianne Pelusi (WGRZ), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics)

