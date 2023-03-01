Last year’s football matchup between Canisius and Lancaster was billed “The Game of Games,” by Crusaders coach Kraig Kurzanski, and he was right.

The rare public vs. private matchup was the most anticipated football game of the high school season, and it delivered so much for both programs that they have decided to do it again during the 2023 season.

On Oct. 13, Lancaster will once again host Canisius at Foyle-Kling Field.

The Legends won the previous meeting 24-20, in a game that came down to the final possession.

“Last year was incredible,” Lancaster athletic director and coach Eric Rupp told The News. “It was a great game for a great atmosphere. I have the utmost respect for coach Kurzanski and his program. This game is good for Western New York football and we look to continue playing next fall and in the future.”

The parking lot was nearly full two hours before the game, spectators had reserved their spots in the bleachers with blankets, and a Canisius spectator somehow got the school’s flag on a pole. Moments like that are why both programs decided to run it back, because of how important it was to the community.

“This betters both programs,” Canisius athletic director Jim Mauro said. “It’s the kind of thing that gives kids experiences. To me, sports is about what you carry with you. The lessons you learn and the memories that you have. Not just polls. It’s more about looking back with your friends and saying, ‘Remember that game against Lancaster?’ or vice versa, ‘Remember playing Canisius?’

"The camaraderie of that, I think, is special in sports. That’s why games like this serve a such great purpose. It’s two local 716 schools that have good programs lacing it up and getting after it.”

The specialty of the game created indelible moments for the athletes involved. After the previous meeting, Lancaster senior Jack Harrington, who had the game-winning touchdown, was excited about having the opportunity to compete and beat a team like Canisius.

“I’ll remember this for the rest of my life, it was awesome,” Harrington said.

The game also eases the burden of Canisius having to find an opponent by at least a week. Last season, the Crusaders played five games against teams not from the area, with three being outside of New York state.

“I’m really grateful for this because it’s a battle filling out our schedule,” Mauro said. “They are willing and see value in it. I think both programs are on a good footing and hopefully, it continues. As long as they have an opening, and we have the same, I hope year by year we’ll be able to hook up and say, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Mauro also hopes other private schools can compete against public schools.

“I think other schools can find compatible situations and compete,” Mauro said. “Whether that’s with St. Joe’s, St. Francis, Timon, or whomever else matches up well with a public school.”