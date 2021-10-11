 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Canisius, Iroquois unanimous choices at No. 1 in News' high school football polls
0 comments

Canisius, Iroquois unanimous choices at No. 1 in News' high school football polls

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Play breakup

Nick Ciriello of Canisius breaks up a pass intended for Robert Anspach III of St. Joe's in the second quarter.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News large schools football poll. First-place votes in parentheses. Records through Sunday's games.

Large schools

Rk. School Rec. Pts. Prev. 
1.  Canisius (6) [MM]  4-1 60 1
2.  Jamestown [A] 6-0  50 2 
3.  Bennett [AA]  5-1  46  3 
4.  St. Francis [MM]  4-2 40  4 
5.  Lancaster [AA]  5-1 35  5 
6.  Clarence [AA]  5-1  34  7 
7.  Frontier [A]  5-1  27  6 
8.  Grand Island [A]  5-1 15N/R 
9.  Williamsville South [A]  4-2 11  10 
10.  Sweet Home [B]  5-1  8  N/R 
Others:  Orchard Park [AA], 4    

Small schools 

Rk.  School  Rec. Pts. Prev. 
1.  Iroquois (6) [B] 6-0 60 1
2.  Medina [C] 5-0  54 2  
3.  Fredonia [C] 5-0 48  4t 
4t.  Randolph [C] 6-0 38  4t 
4t.  West Seneca East [B]   5-1 38 3 
6.  Akron [C] 5-0 24 6
7t.  Albion [B] 5-0  21  7 
7t.  WNY Maritime/HS [B] 4-2 21  9
9.  CSP [D] 5-1  17 8 
10.  St. Mary's [MM]  4-1  7  10 
Others Depew, 2     

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup). 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How do Buffalo Niagara's small-market realities impact negotiations over the Bills stadium?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News