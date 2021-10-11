Canisius, Iroquois unanimous choices at No. 1 in News' high school football polls

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News large schools football poll. First-place votes in parentheses. Records through Sunday's games.
Large schools
|Rk.
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Canisius (6) [MM]
|4-1
|60
|1
|2.
|Jamestown [A]
|6-0
|50
|2
|3.
|Bennett [AA]
|5-1
|46
|3
|4.
|St. Francis [MM]
|4-2
|40
|4
|5.
|Lancaster [AA]
|5-1
|35
|5
|6.
|Clarence [AA]
|5-1
|34
|7
|7.
|Frontier [A]
|5-1
|27
|6
|8.
|Grand Island [A]
|5-1
|15
|N/R
|9.
|Williamsville South [A]
|4-2
|11
|10
|10.
|Sweet Home [B]
|5-1
|8
|N/R
|Others:
|Orchard Park [AA], 4
Small schools
|Rk.
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (6) [B]
|6-0
|60
|1
|2.
|Medina [C]
|5-0
|54
|2
|3.
|Fredonia [C]
|5-0
|48
|4t
|4t.
|Randolph [C]
|6-0
|38
|4t
|4t.
|West Seneca East [B]
|5-1
|38
|3
|6.
|Akron [C]
|5-0
|24
|6
|7t.
|Albion [B]
|5-0
|21
|7
|7t.
|WNY Maritime/HS [B]
|4-2
|21
|9
|9.
|CSP [D]
|5-1
|17
|8
|10.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|4-1
|7
|10
|Others
|Depew, 2
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).