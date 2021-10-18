Canisius, Iroquois remain on top of News football polls after Week 7

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News large and small schools football polls.
First-place votes in parentheses. Records through Sunday's games.
Large schools
|Rk.
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Canisius (5) [MM]
|5-1
|59
|1
|2.
|Jamestown (1) [A]
|7-0
|57
|2
|3.
|Bennett [AA]
|6-1
|47
|3
|4.
|Lancaster [AA]
|6-1
|41
|5
|5.
|Frontier [A]
|6-1
|30
|7
|6.
|St. Francis [MM]
|4-3
|26
|4
|7.
|Clarence [AA]
|5-2
|20
|6
|8.
|Grand Island [A]
|6-1
|19
|8
|9t.
|Sweet Home [A]
|6-1
|11
|10
|9t.
|Williamsville South [A]
|5-2
|11
|9
|Others:
|Hamburg [A] 7
|Orchard Park [AA] 4
Small schools
|Rk.
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (6) [B]
|7-0
|60
|1
|2.
|Fredonia [C]
|7-0
|48
|3
|3.
|Medina [C]
|6-0
|45
|2
|4.
|Randolph [D]
|7-0
|43
|4t
|5.
|West Seneca East [B]
|6-1
|33
|4t
|6.
|WNY Maritime/HS [B]
|5-2
|29
|7t
|7.
|Depew [C]
|6-1
|20
|N/R
|8t.
|CSP [D]
|6-2
|18
|9
|9t.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|5-1
|18
|10
|10.
|Franklinville/Ellicottville [D]
|5-2
|9
|N/R
|Others
|Salamanca 3, Akron 2
|Albion 2
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).