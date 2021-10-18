 Skip to main content
Canisius, Iroquois remain on top of News football polls after Week 7
Canisius, Iroquois remain on top of News football polls after Week 7

  Updated
Iroquois West Seneca East

Iroquois and West Seneca East players participate in the coin toss.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News large and small schools football polls.

First-place votes in parentheses. Records through Sunday's games.

Large schools 

Rk. School Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Canisius (5) [MM] 5-1 59  1
 2.  Jamestown (1) [A]  7-0 57   2 
 3.  Bennett [AA]  6-1  47   3 
 4.  Lancaster [AA]  6-1 41  5 
 5.  Frontier [A]  6-1  30  7
 6.  St. Francis [MM] 4-3 26 4 
 7.  Clarence [AA]  5-2 20  6 
 8.  Grand Island [A] 6-1  19 8 
 9t.  Sweet Home [A]  6-1 11  10
 9t.  Williamsville South [A]  5-2 11  9 
Others:  Hamburg [A] 7   
  Orchard Park [AA] 4   

Small schools

Rk. School Rec. Pts. Prev. 
1. Iroquois (6) [B] 7-0 60 1
2.  Fredonia [C] 7-0 48  3  
3.  Medina [C]  6-0 45  2 
4.  Randolph [D] 7-0  43  4t 
5.  West Seneca East [B] 6-1 33  4t 
6.  WNY Maritime/HS [B] 5-2 29  7t 
7.  Depew [C] 6-1 20 N/R 
8t.  CSP [D] 6-2  18 9  
9t.  St. Mary's [MM] 5-1 18 10 
10.  Franklinville/Ellicottville [D]  5-2 9 N/R 
Others  Salamanca 3, Akron 2   
  Albion 2    

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup). 

