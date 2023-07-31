Canisius High School rising seniors Max Burget and James Dodman rowed the pair together for the first time in a regatta only in February.

It was Canisius’ second annual training trip in Sarasota, Fla., and the duo won the American Youth Cup Series I pair race by just under eight seconds.

“It kind of put the idea in our head like we could take this pair somewhere,” said Dodman, the bow seat.

Now just over five months later, the pair, whose club is the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association, will represent the United States at the 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships in Paris, France, from Aug. 2-6. The championships will be held at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, the same site for the rowing competition at the 2024 Olympics.

They are one of 19 pairs competing in the event, beginning with preliminary heats on Aug. 2, followed by, if necessary, the repechage heats on Aug. 3. After the repechage is the semifinal and the final, which will be held Aug. 6.

“We’re super grateful and lucky to be here,” Dodman said. “I’m excited to be able to represent my country and hopefully make them proud. Not many people can do that.”

“It’s an absolute honor to be to be in this situation,” Burget, the stroke, added. “Hopefully, we’ll see how we compare with the rest of the world.”

Originally, they weren’t supposed to be going to France. In the final at the national team trials in Sarasota in June, the pair finished second, missing out by fewer than two seconds. Dodman said they were even with the first-place pair for most of the race until they were edged out in the sprint.

But the first-place pair didn’t take their bid because one of the rowers, Tyler Murphy of Orlando Area Rowing Society, was chosen for U.S national team selection camp, which helps determine who would compete in the larger boats at the world championships. So Burget and Dodman got the nod.

“We were just in shock I’d say for a few hours, and then it just kind of hit us and we were like, Oh my gosh, we’re going to France,” Dodman said. “I don’t picture it maybe a few months before and now we’re here.”

Canisius rowing was how they both met and became closer, Burget said. Neither of them had started rowing until their freshman year at Canisius.

Dodman’s sister got him into rowing after Dodman could no longer play hockey, and he was searching for another sport. His sister had been rowing for a couple years before then, so Dodman tried it, eventually putting all his “time and energy” into rowing.

Burget originally was a lacrosse player but suffered an injury that got to the point where he couldn’t run anymore. One day he was riding his bike for an event through the school’s cycling club, which was run by the rowing coach. The coach wanted to see if there were guys who weren’t playing any sport but wanted to try an endurance sport like rowing.

“I went out with some of the older guys on the rowing team and I met new kids, and the next day I was at 5 a.m. practice trying out rowing,” Burget said. “(James and I) met and we bonded, and the rest is history.”

“The origins of this pair have been at Canisius, and that’s where we’re going to take it next year,” Dodman added.

Aside from strong camaraderie, both said their similar size and technique gives them an advantage on the water. Being lightweight has been able to give them faster times and increase their strokes per minute.

“Me and him are basically the exact same size, which helps out a lot because the pair is a boat where you have to match each other almost perfectly,” Dodman said. “The closer together you are in height and weight, the easier it is to do. We both have really good weight-to-power ratios.”

Arriving in France in the middle of last week, the pair, which is adjusting to a six-hour time difference, has faced some tough conditions in practice, including thunderstorms and crosswinds. Last Friday was their first full day on the water.

Dodman said the river has been faster than what they’ve rowed on in the United States, but they’re excited to compete in this type of venue, starting on Wednesday. Dodman mentioned the site isn’t fully developed, as the world U19 championships are a test-run for the Olympics. Burget said this can serve as an inspiration for his fellow Canisius teammates.

“It’s definitely one of the nicest courses I’ve ever been to,” Dodman said. “Rowing at an Olympic-made course, it’s just an unreal experience.”

“To take it home and bring it back to the team, it’s going to be even cooler because having kids on the team that know they can work toward this and they can get a shot at this, is definitely going to push them harder,” Burget said.