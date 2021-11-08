 Skip to main content
Canisius High School rowers earn three medals in Head of the Hooch
Canisius JV 4 (copy)

The Canisius JV 4+ boat competes in final of the Fontana All-High Regatta.

 Derek Gee

Canisius High School crews finished in medal position in three events in the Head of the Hooch Regatta on the 4,500-meter Chattahoochee River course that runs through Chattanooga, Tenn., wrapping up the fall scholastic rowing season over the weekend.

The Crusaders' U19 senior captains Peter Spira and Charlie Fortner took the silver and twin brothers Zachary and Tyler Siwiec were fourth in the same event.

Canisius' U19 lightweight eight finished second to Belen Jesuit of Miami, the reigning national champion. Max Burget (stroke), Evan Izatt, Adam Wittmann, James Dodman, Marshall Adams, Will Oh, Alex Pusateri, Brendan Johnson (bow), and coxswain Teddy Hibbard competed in the Canisius boat.

Canisius' U17 four won the bronze with St. Joe's in fifth place. Wittmann (stroke), Izatt, Burget, Peter Cross (bow), and coxswain made up the Crusaders crew.

St. Joe's U19 eight finished sixth and Canisius was ninth in the event. Also, the Marauders were sixth and Canisius 11th in U19 fours.

Despite minimum sculling experience, a Canisius quad with coxswain finished an impressive 11th among 29 entries. In U19 singles, Henry Neil of Canisius finished 26th among 59 boats.

In Saturday's Hogan-Fries Regatta on the West Side Rowing Club course on the Black Rock Canal a Canisius freshman eight of Thomas Skowron, Matt Zakrzewski, Isaiah Aljuwani, Ayden Weese, Liam Feeney, Toe Toe, Andrew Mineo, Kholer Stewart and coxswain Adamo Shugg defeated crews from St. Joe's and City Honors.

