Canisius senior Mikey Doctor has committed to play football at Fordham, he announced on social media Thursday night.

Doctor is being recruited to play wide receiver. He also played defensive back for the Crusaders.

“Fordham felt home the second I stepped on campus,” he said. “The coaches really made me feel like I was wanted there. The campus is beautiful and the connections I will get after graduating will be tremendous for my future.”

Doctor said he also has opportunities at Bucknell, Merrimack and St. Francis, he opted for a preferred walk-on spot at Fordham.

“I am excited to work hard and earn a scholarship,” he said.

Doctor had 57 receptions for 489 yards and six receiving touchdowns last season for the Crusaders.