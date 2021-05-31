Canisius High rowers repeat as national champions in lightweight four with coxswain

Canisius High School rowers are national champions again.

The Crusaders successfully defended its 2019 victory in the Boys Lightweight 4 with Coxswain at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America National Championship Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

Canisius’ winning team is made up of seniors Matthew Talty (stroke) and Nathanial Siwiec (3 seat), juniors Tyler Siwiec (2 seat) and Zachary Siwiec (bow), and sophomore Phillip Zafuto (coxswain).

“We were the champs coming in and held tight. It’s hard to do,” said coach RJ Rubino. “We did it with a whole new wave of guys, and that really says a lot about the commitment to excellence this program has …

“We met at school in January and February at 6 a.m. when they wouldn’t even let us in the building and we ran outside for 60 minutes. These kids went nuts and trained through so much because they saw what that other boat did two years ago and wanted it for themselves. It was really a lot of hard work coming together to make this happen.”

Because of adverse weather conditions Saturday that led to time from the morning session being nullified and afternoon session being canceled, results were determined by Friday placement.