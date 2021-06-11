Canisius High rowers excelling at Youth National Championships

The Canisius High rowing team will have an opportunity to bring home two championships at the USRowing Youth National Championship Regatta in Sarasota, Fla.

The U17 Four with coxswain won its semifinal with a time of 7:07.989 on Friday in a well-executed row from behind to advance to Saturday’s grand final. Their team has the second-fastest time overall.

“They followed the race plan perfectly,” coach R.J. Rubino said. “You could see everyone was coming for them and everyone was gunning for them off the start. I told them to stay calm and row your race. About halfway through, the moved from fourth to third and third to second and … it was a spectacular finish. They showed the commitment level they had to win.”

The regatta features the top rowing clubs and high schools from around the country.

“It hard to describe how aggressive the competition is here,” Rubino said. “A lot of good stuff is happening for Buffalo rowing here in Sarasota.”

In the pair, Canisius seniors Dylan Sass and Matt Talty remained in first overall after finishing Friday’s semifinal in 7:05.95. They established an early lead and extended it as the race went on, beating the second-place team by nearly four seconds. They move to the final Sunday.