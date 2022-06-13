Canisius High pair finished second in USRowing Youth National Championships

Canisius seniors Peter Spira and Charlie Fortner finished second in the under-19 pair at the USRowing Youth National Championships on Sunday in Sarasota, Fla.

Spira, who will row for the U.S. Naval Academy, and Fortner, who will row for Drexel, finished in a time of 6:58.021. Cole Nordby and Aidan Humbert, of the Triangle Rowing Club in Raleigh, N.C., crossed the finish line in 6:54.858.

The Canisius duo finished 10th in the Youth Nationals last year.

The Crusaders were fourth in the U17 Four+ in 6:45.855 with coxswain Theodore Hibbard, Maxwell Burget, Peter Cross, Liam Feeney and James Dodman.

In a back-and-forth race with multiple lead changes, only 1.5 seconds separated the winning team – Los Gatos Rowing Club in California – and the fourth-place team. Canisius finished 0.6 seconds out of second. The winning time was 6:44.366.

Canisius finished in the top spot among scholastic teams in both races.

Representing the West Side Rowing Club, Mary Czaja and Ava GianGrasso finished fifth in the Women’s U19 pair in a time of 8:02.091. The winning pair from the Capital Rowing Club in the District of Columbia finished in 7:43.221.

Czaja, a senior at Sacred Heart, will continue her rowing career at the University of Alabama. GianGrasso, a senior at Clarence, is heading to Washington and Lee.