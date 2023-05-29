The Canisius High School rowing team enjoyed a huge day at the West Side Rowing Club’s Fontana All-High Regatta Monday.

Canisius completed a perfect day on the water with eight victories, including 49 gold medals for hits rowers.

The Crusaders capped their day on the Black Rock Canal with a win in the varsity eight race. The crew of Max Burget, James Dodman, Liam Feeney, Isaiah Aljuwani, Mark Kadiev, Peter Cross, Thomas Skowron, Evan Izatt and coxswain Teddy Hibbard finished in 4:39.3, with St. Joe’s second in 4:45.5.

“Every kid on the team placed first,” said Canisius coach RJ Rubino. “That’s a special experience for our guys.”

Rubino credited assistant coach Peter Spira with helping motivate his rowers. The 6-foot-7 Spira graduated from Canisius last spring and opted to take a gap year before college. He will row starting in the fall for the University of California, currently the top-rated team in the country.

“It’s a direct reflection for the kids to see what is possible for their future in the sport,” Rubino said. “Peter is a tremendous role model and shows everyone what they can achieve.”

The most dramatic race of the day came in the boys’ varsity fours, where the Canisius crew of Burget, Dodman, Feeney, Cross and Hibbard won in 4:56.5, a photo finish. St. Joes’ crew was second in 4:56.6.

Canisius also won the Junior Varsity eight, the freshman/novice eight, the second varsity four, the JV four, the lightweight varsity four and the varsity pair.

Nardin won the women’s varsity eight. The West Side Rowing Club won the girls lightweight four. City Honors won the girls varsity pair. West Side won the girls single.

Nardin was successful with its younger crews too, winning the girls’ freshman-novice eight, the girls VJ eight, and with two girls’ JV fours.