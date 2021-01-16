Canisius High grad and Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil declares for NFL draft

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil, a two-time All-Western New York first team pick out of Canisius High School, has declared for the 2021 NFL draft.

Haubeil, an Amherst native, made the announcement with a lengthy and gracious post on Twitter on Saturday.

“Growing up, all I ever wanted was a chance to play the game I love,” he wrote. “I have always approached it with integrity, and passion. Football embodies so many things to me: sportsmanship, family, brotherhood, love, passion, sacrifice and so much more. …

“I would like to thank my parents, family, friends, coaches and the entire staff at Ohio State University for the love, guidance and opportunity they have given me.”

Haubeil missed Ohio State’s national title game against Alabama last Monday because he tested positive for Covid-19 after the Buckeyes’ semifinal victory. He was one of 14 Buckeyes to miss the game due to a positive test.