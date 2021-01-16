Canisius High grad and Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil declares for NFL draft

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil, a two-time All-Western New York first team pick out of Canisius High School, has declared for the 2021 NFL draft.
Haubeil, an Amherst native, made the announcement with a lengthy and gracious post on Twitter on Saturday.
“Growing up, all I ever wanted was a chance to play the game I love,” he wrote. “I have always approached it with integrity, and passion. Football embodies so many things to me: sportsmanship, family, brotherhood, love, passion, sacrifice and so much more. …
“I would like to thank my parents, family, friends, coaches and the entire staff at Ohio State University for the love, guidance and opportunity they have given me.”
Haubeil missed Ohio State’s national title game against Alabama last Monday because he tested positive for Covid-19 after the Buckeyes’ semifinal victory. He was one of 14 Buckeyes to miss the game due to a positive test.
Haubeil took to Instagram in the hours before the game and wrote that not playing is "one of the most gut-wrenching feelings I've ever experienced." He said he was asymptomatic and had not seen family or friends for four months in order to potentially avoid testing positive, but he also expressed anger at the timing.
"I didn't go out and do something I knew I wasn't supposed to be doing and then wake up with a positive test," he wrote on Instagram. "That is the honest truth.”
Haubeil missed wins against Rutgers and Indiana with a groin injury. He was 5 of 7 field goals, including a long of 43 yards, and 24 of 24 on extra points this season. He never missed an extra point in his college career, finishing 146 of 146. He was 28 for 35 in his career on field goals.