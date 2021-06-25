Canisius High alum Trevor Gooch takes over championship volleyball program

Canisius High School has announced that former player and Nazareth College graduate Trevor Gooch will take over as head coach/director of volleyball operations.

Gooch takes over for Tom Weislo, who in his 25 seasons has guided Canisius to 21 consecutive regular-season and playoff championships in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association. Weislo will remain with the program as an assistant.

Weislo guided Canisius to two unbeaten seasons (2016 and 2021), the former earning the Crusaders the Buffalo News’ Prep Talk Awards Team of the Year honors.

Gooch was a two-time All-Western New York first team selection at Canisius and earned Monsignor Martin Player of the Year honors in 2014.

“This move is a great win for our volleyball program,” Canisius Athletic Director Jim Mauro said in a statement. “Trevor is one of the most passionate and intense athletes I’ve seen during my time here. He will have the opportunity to be mentored by Tom through the season. The experiences Tom can share with Trevor are incredibly valuable.”