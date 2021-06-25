 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Canisius High alum Trevor Gooch takes over championship volleyball program
0 comments

Canisius High alum Trevor Gooch takes over championship volleyball program

Support this work for $1 a month
361992 (copy)

Trevor Gooch was a two-time All-Western New York first team selection at Canisius and earned Monsignor Martin Player of the Year honors in 2014.

 Buffalo News file photo

Canisius High School has announced that former player and Nazareth College graduate Trevor Gooch will take over as head coach/director of volleyball operations.

Gooch takes over for Tom Weislo, who in his 25 seasons has guided Canisius to 21 consecutive regular-season and playoff championships in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association. Weislo will remain with the program as an assistant.

Weislo guided Canisius to two unbeaten seasons (2016 and 2021), the former earning the Crusaders the Buffalo News’ Prep Talk Awards Team of the Year honors.

Gooch was a two-time All-Western New York first team selection at Canisius and earned Monsignor Martin Player of the Year honors in 2014.

“This move is a great win for our volleyball program,” Canisius Athletic Director Jim Mauro said in a statement. “Trevor is one of the most passionate and intense athletes I’ve seen during my time here. He will have the opportunity to be mentored by Tom through the season. The experiences Tom can share with Trevor are incredibly valuable.”

Weislo still has big plans even though he’s stepping down as head coach. The move coincides with the graduation of his twin sons, Ethan and Noah, who are multiple All-WNY first team selections moving on to play at Springfield College. 

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with the entire program and helping our excellent coaches continue our tradition of developing outstanding student-athletes," he said. "I’ll still be on the bench, just in a different chair.”

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News