Canisius’ Halim Habib extended his golf season by a week following his performance at the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association State Championship on Tuesday.

At James Baird State Park in Pleasant Valley, the Michigan commit finished third with a score of 77 to qualify for the New York State Federation at Bethpage State Park on Long Island on Saturday and Sunday. He finished third.

The top six finishers advanced to the federation tournament, but for the final spot, there was a six-way tie among competitors with a score of 79. St. Francis’ Jack Tebeau, Jacob Dantonio of St. Mary’s and Connor Jackson of Canisius tied with Fordham’s Cormack Smith, Chaminade’s Michael McConie and Xavier’s Matt Mistretta.

McConie won a playoff for the final federation spot.

Overall, four golfers from the Monsignor Martin finished in the top 10.

Here is how other Monsignor Martin golfers finished:

Nichols’ Ross Yoshida (tied for 12th, 79), Canisius’ Brayden Sheehan (tied for 16th, 82), Canisius’ Mac Quinn (tied for 19th, 83), Nichols’ Gavin Weinstein (tied for 21st, 84), Cole Jones of St. Mary’s (tied for 21st, 84), Soren Anderson of St. Joseph’s (tied for 28th, 87), Owen Riggs of St. Francis (tied for 33rd, 88), Canisius’ Sam Atkinson (tied for 33rd, 88), Nichols’ John Boscarino (tied for 36th, 89), Sean Bailey of St. Joseph’s (tied for 46th, 98), St. Joseph’s Alex Jankowski and Mike Avallore (tied for 48th, 99) and Kyle Joe of St. Mary’s (tied for 48th, 99).