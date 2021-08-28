 Skip to main content
Canisius' football opener vs. McQuaid canceled
Canisius Football (copy)

Canisius football head coach Bryan Gorman talks with quarterback Tyler Baker during the first day of practice on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The first-year head coach and third-year QB will have to wait an extra week until making their season debuts in a game.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Canisius isn’t happy, but it’s a decision it couldn't control.

School athletic director Jim Mauro confirmed the Crusaders’ season-opening football game against Section V's McQuaid at the Stransky Complex in West Seneca on Sept. 4 has been canceled.

One of the Class AA teams in Rochester informed Section V it did not have enough players to field a team, resulting in section officials holding a meeting Friday night. Canisius associate coach Bryce Hopkins said league coaches in Section V held a vote in which the options were either reworking the schedule or keeping the existing slate alone, which would leave an imbalanced schedule in which affected Section V teams could either have a bye or search for a replacement foe for the open week.

The coaches opted for a sure thing, reworking the schedule to make sure every team had the same number of games, which resulted in the cancellation of all nonleague games.

Mauro was disappointed that Section V voted to scrap all nonleague games, ignoring how it would affect those teams, especially a week before the season when finding a potential replacement opponent is unlikely.

Canisius, the two-time defending Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association playoff champion and 2019 state Catholic champ, opens the season Sept. 11 at home against reigning two-time Section VI Class B champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences at 1 p.m.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

