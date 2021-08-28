Canisius' football opener vs. McQuaid canceled

Canisius isn’t happy, but it’s a decision it couldn't control.

School athletic director Jim Mauro confirmed the Crusaders’ season-opening football game against Section V's McQuaid at the Stransky Complex in West Seneca on Sept. 4 has been canceled.

One of the Class AA teams in Rochester informed Section V it did not have enough players to field a team, resulting in section officials holding a meeting Friday night. Canisius associate coach Bryce Hopkins said league coaches in Section V held a vote in which the options were either reworking the schedule or keeping the existing slate alone, which would leave an imbalanced schedule in which affected Section V teams could either have a bye or search for a replacement foe for the open week.

The coaches opted for a sure thing, reworking the schedule to make sure every team had the same number of games, which resulted in the cancellation of all nonleague games.

Mauro was disappointed that Section V voted to scrap all nonleague games, ignoring how it would affect those teams, especially a week before the season when finding a potential replacement opponent is unlikely.

Canisius, the two-time defending Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association playoff champion and 2019 state Catholic champ, opens the season Sept. 11 at home against reigning two-time Section VI Class B champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences at 1 p.m.

