Canisius extends winning streak to five, ends Jamestown's win streak of 12 with 68-54 win

The fourth annual Centercourt Classic took place at Hamburg High School, and the game with the most attention was Canisius versus Jamestown. A matchup between No. 1 and No. 2 in large school rankings.
There was much interest as to how the Crusaders would fare against the Red Raiders’ physicality.
Despite some first-half struggles, Canisius (13-5) wasn’t worried by Jamestown’s (13-3) pressure, as they won decidedly 68-54, extending its win streak to five and ending the Red Raiders’ streak of 12.
“When we play with physicality, and play tough, and play good defense, we have a chance to beat anybody,” said Canisius head coach Kyle Husband. “I think they’re seeing what they’re capable of when they play that way.”
Returning from a 30-27 halftime lead, the Crusaders came out unfazed by Jamestown’s full-court press. They were swinging the ball, cutting, and taking their time to find the right shot.
Canisius’ execution and the Red Raiders’ lack thereof led their head coach Ben Drake to drop his clipboard at the 3:37 mark of the third quarter in frustration after trying to plea with a referee. The Crusaders were on a 16-6 run at the time and ended up winning the period 26-9.
Senior Declan Ryan led Canisius with 28 points (16 in the second half), seven rebounds and four blocks. Junior Shane Cercone followed Ryan’s performance with 18 points.
“Once we were able to figure out the press and able to move together and make the right pass to get open, we were able to get easy transition points,” Ryan said.
The Hamburg crowd was thoroughly impressed with Ryan’s offensive arsenal. As he showed a soft touch at the rim, an ability to take it off the dribble, and an old-school post-game with a new-school penchant for jumpers. He looked comfortable on the court and unfazed by the physicality of Jaral Farmer (11 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks).
“He’s just a matchup nightmare for people around here,” Husband said. “He’s just difficult to defend. When he’s going, we’re just a tough matchup for people.”
In an earlier game at the Classic, Amherst defeated St. Joe's to extend its winning streak to eight.
With a constant rotation of bigs, the size of the Tigers (15-2) proved to be too much for the Marauders (10-8), as they won 57-38.
On the night, the Tigers were led by senior Teddy McDuffie’s 11 points and 18 rebounds. His domination on the boards was a reminder of why he entered the game leading Section VI in total rebounds with 217.
“Going into the game coach told us to emphasize one-and-done on rebounding,” McDuffie said. “Going in I knew that was my job and No. 1 priority. That just caused for the game and margin to spread. Then second and third opportunities passing the ball out to my teammates to let them get shots on the perimeter let us to expand the lead and go on the run we went on.”
Senior Gary Johnson contributed 11 points, and his 6-foot-9 height combined with his length made the Marauders’ offense less than desirable.
“I bet it’s intimidating for other teams to see,” McDuffie said. “When we all can move how we can, it’s hard to stop and it’s hard to guard. Knowing we have all that size on the court and we’re bigger than other teams it’s just a confidence booster.”
St. Joe’s almost went the entire fourth quarter scoreless, until senior Justin Glover (15 points) converted free throws at the 1:19 mark.