Canisius extends winning streak to five, ends Jamestown's win streak of 12 with 68-54 win

“He’s just a matchup nightmare for people around here,” Husband said. “He’s just difficult to defend. When he’s going, we’re just a tough matchup for people.”

In an earlier game at the Classic, Amherst defeated St. Joe's to extend its winning streak to eight.

With a constant rotation of bigs, the size of the Tigers (15-2) proved to be too much for the Marauders (10-8), as they won 57-38.

On the night, the Tigers were led by senior Teddy McDuffie’s 11 points and 18 rebounds. His domination on the boards was a reminder of why he entered the game leading Section VI in total rebounds with 217.