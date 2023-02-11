After a record 43-2 regular season, the Canisius bowling team won the All-Catholic championship Saturday at Mallwitz Lanes by nearly 600 pins.

The Crusaders, who also won the title last season, finished with 5,065 pins. St. Francis used a strong fourth game to rally for 4,406 pins for second place, followed by St. Joe’s (4,325), Bishop Timon (3,558) and Cardinal O’Hara (3,454).

Jack Tebeau of St. Francis won the individual All-Catholic championship, defeating Blaine Benson of Canisius 244-205 in the final.

Tebeau was the top qualifier, with a total of 1,156. Benson was second in qualifying, with 1,078, and then needed to convert a 2-8-10 in the 10th frame to beat teammate Colin Laschinger and move to the final.

Canisius’ five bowlers finished among the top seven overall. Following Benson, Matthew Bernard was third (1,066). Laschinger was fourth (1,044), Matthew Hassenfratz was sixth (947) and Thomas Skowron was seventh (930).

Aidan Shea from St. Joe’s finished fifth with 953 pins.

The state Catholic championship is March 4 at Babylon Lanes in Long Island. Canisius leads the Monsignor Martin association with six qualifiers.