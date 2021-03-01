Canisius dominates All-Catholic swim meet for 19th consecutive title

Only a double victory by St. Francis sophomore Jude Strittmatter kept Canisius from sweeping first place in all 12 events in the All-Catholic boys swimming championships Saturday at the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic Center.
Strittmatter won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 51.14 seconds after finishing second last year then came back three events later to repeat his victory in the 100 butterfly in 54.73 seconds. He also swam the second leg on the medley relay just before his victory in the 200.
Otherwise, Canisius dominated the meet in capturing its 19th consecutive All-Catholic meet title. The Crusaders were led by double wins by senior Maxim Kruglov (200 individual medley in 2:02.67 and 100 backstroke in 51.67) and freshman Jaxon Bruzgul (100 freestyle in 50.70 and 100 breaststroke in 1:01.39). Kruglov repeated his two victories in last year's All-Catholic meet. His time in the backstroke was the best in Western New York this season and just .2 seconds off the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association record.
Bruzgul's time in the breaststroke was a WNY top 10 time for this season.
The last time Canisius did not win the meet was in 2002 when St. Joe's was the victor.
Other individual first-place finishers for Canisius were junior Christian Wilson in the 50 free (23.48) and sophomore Marshall Adams in the 500 freestyle (5:08.44).
Canisius also won the three relays.
Kruglov, senior Evan Maynard, Wilson and junior Henry Weimer won the 200 medley relay in 1:41.11.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Bruzgul, Weimer, senior Joseph Dietrich and Adams won in 1:36.31.
Kruglov, Adams, Bruzgul and Wilson capped the day by winning the 400 free relay in 3:24.12.
Making the Canisius victory all the more impressive was that the team was coming off a Covid-quarantine and was missing eight swimmers, two of whom were state qualifiers. Of the Crusaders' eight swimmers, eight were recovering from Covid and eight had never swam in the championship meet before.
"'Perseverance' has been our team word for the last year," said Canisius coach Ed Maynard.
Canisius had 207 points in the team scoring. St. Joe's was next at 127 and St. Francis third with 94.
St. Joe's top scorers were freshman Sean Killian, who had second-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 fly, and sophomore Mark Wittman, who was third in the 200 freestyle and second behind Adams' strong performance in the 500 freestyle. Wittman also swam anchor on the Marauders' 200 relay that was runner-up to Canisius.