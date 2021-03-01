Canisius dominates All-Catholic swim meet for 19th consecutive title

Only a double victory by St. Francis sophomore Jude Strittmatter kept Canisius from sweeping first place in all 12 events in the All-Catholic boys swimming championships Saturday at the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic Center.

Strittmatter won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 51.14 seconds after finishing second last year then came back three events later to repeat his victory in the 100 butterfly in 54.73 seconds. He also swam the second leg on the medley relay just before his victory in the 200.

Otherwise, Canisius dominated the meet in capturing its 19th consecutive All-Catholic meet title. The Crusaders were led by double wins by senior Maxim Kruglov (200 individual medley in 2:02.67 and 100 backstroke in 51.67) and freshman Jaxon Bruzgul (100 freestyle in 50.70 and 100 breaststroke in 1:01.39). Kruglov repeated his two victories in last year's All-Catholic meet. His time in the backstroke was the best in Western New York this season and just .2 seconds off the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association record.

Bruzgul's time in the breaststroke was a WNY top 10 time for this season.

The last time Canisius did not win the meet was in 2002 when St. Joe's was the victor.