Canisius' Declan Ryan rises to occasion in third quarter of win against St. Joe's

The game itself, though, still brought the energy – exactly what Marauders coach Gabe Michael anticipated.

“Every time we play,” Michael said. “It’s just the rivalry. Everyone’s so amped up and we’re two really proud and good programs that know each other really well. (Canisius coach) Kyle (Husband) knows everything we do and we know everything they do, and the guys all know each other. It’s going to be a rowdy crowd and everybody is pumped up to play. I think the biggest margin of victory in these games has been 12 or 13 points in the four years I’ve been at St. Joe’s.”

A 3-pointer by Justin Glover (19 points) opened the Marauders’ lead to 21-17 2 1/2 minutes into the second, and the Marauders maintained at least a two-point lead for the next two minutes, until Shane Cercone’s 3-pointer forced St. Joe’s to call a timeout with 3:31 left in the half, ahead only 23-22.

Cercone scored 15 of his 16 points in the first half.

“When I’m out, or when we need something, in fast breaks, he’s really good,” Ryan said of Cercone. “It brings energy to our team and he gets the steals and pushes the pace for us.”