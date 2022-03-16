Canisius' Declan Ryan plans postgrad year at Worcester Academy

“He’s a two hands on the ball, two feet on the floor type of player,” Sullivan said. “His ability to catch, pass, shoot, and finish around the basket made it a very easy decision … I think he can play the five, the four, and, at times, he might be able to play the three. That’s what his development needs at 6-foot-6, 6-foot-7.5. That’s what we’re going to continue to develop with him, because he’s versatile.”

Ryan said he waited to receive his formal acceptance letter to the school before making his decision public.

He will be able to be coached all summer and participate in NEPSAC NCAA camps.

Sullivan estimates the team has 25 workouts from September to the beginning of October with college coaches in attendance.

In his pursuit to gain more recognition from college coaches, Ryan is ready to depart home and mature on his own for the year.

“It’ll be different, being away from my family,” he said. “Sometimes, I like being myself, so it’ll be good. It’ll be a new experience.”

Ryan will also play another AAU season for the NEBC program.