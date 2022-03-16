 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canisius' Declan Ryan plans postgrad year at Worcester Academy
Canisius' Declan Ryan plans postgrad year at Worcester Academy

Manhattan Cup boys basketball semifinals

Canisius' Declan Ryan looks for the hoop during the Manhattan Cup boys basketball semifinals featuring St. Mary's at Canisius High School on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

 Robert Kirkham

Canisius center Declan Ryan has informed The Buffalo News he will spend next season doing a postgraduate year at Worcester Academy in Massachusetts.

Ryan led the state Catholic Class A champion Crusaders in points (20.6), and rebounds (9.3), and was third in assists (3.1), all career highs.

“It’s one of the best prep school leagues in the country,” Ryan said. “There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it. I’m just going to be playing against great players all the time.” 

The school is a member of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council, which has consistently produced players who have gone on to Division I or gone on to play professionally in the NBA or overseas. Worcester Academy recently won the 2022 NEPSAC Class A title.

“I know he’s going to be a good player there,” Canisius head coach Kyle Husband said. “I know he’s going to get better while there. To have that opportunity, I can’t wait to follow and watch. I know there’s only new heights he can go.”

Ryan said he reached out to Worcester Academy, Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and Bridgton Academy in Maine to see about the possibility of a postgrad year. After Worcester Academy coach Jamie Sullivan saw Ryan’s tape, he was immediately sold.

“He’s a two hands on the ball, two feet on the floor type of player,” Sullivan said. “His ability to catch, pass, shoot, and finish around the basket made it a very easy decision … I think he can play the five, the four, and, at times, he might be able to play the three. That’s what his development needs at 6-foot-6, 6-foot-7.5. That’s what we’re going to continue to develop with him, because he’s versatile.” 

Ryan said he waited to receive his formal acceptance letter to the school before making his decision public.

He will be able to be coached all summer and participate in NEPSAC NCAA camps.

Sullivan estimates the team has 25 workouts from September to the beginning of October with college coaches in attendance.

In his pursuit to gain more recognition from college coaches, Ryan is ready to depart home and mature on his own for the year. 

“It’ll be different, being away from my family,” he said. “Sometimes, I like being myself, so it’ll be good. It’ll be a new experience.” 

Ryan will also play another AAU season for the NEBC program.

“In AAU this summer, I need to play my hardest like it’s my last game, every game,” he said. “If there’s a coach that sees you, it may spark their interest.”

