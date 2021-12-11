Canisius Crusaders' Gavin Susfolk wins Trench Trophy as WNY's top lineman

The list of Canisius High School big men to win the Trench Trophy as Western New York’s top senior two-way linemen isn’t very long, but it is impressive.
Regardless of what Gavin Susfolk achieves in football beyond high school, nothing will change the fact that he’s now part of an exclusive club of Crusaders.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Susfolk captured the honor Saturday over 13 other seniors during the organization’s annual awards dinner at the Elks Lodge in Lancaster. Susfolk started two seasons at left tackle and defensive line for Canisius after playing as a sophomore at Akron.
Other past Crusaders to win the Trench Trophy are former Baltimore Ravens lineman John Urschel in 2008 and current Los Angeles Charger Ryan Hunter in 2012.
“I’ve just got to carry on the legacy,” said Susfolk, who is undecided but has an offer from Stony Brook. “Keep your shoes tied, stay on the path toward success. ...
“I’m in complete shock. I have no words for this. It’s a complete honor. I’m shaking.”
In addition to Susfolk, other finalists were Joe Cecchini of Medina, Alex Coder of Pioneer, Matt Covell of Akron, Joey Delgado of Jamestown, Konrad Krzyszton of Frontier, Justin Massing of Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Julian McGaughy of Jamestown, Matt Murphy of Williamsville South, Cole Pearlman of Clarence, Alex Rogowski of West Seneca East, Jimmy Scott of St. Francis, Andrew Takacs of Hamburg, and David Wright of Maritime/Health Sciences.
Susfolk recorded 20 total tackles on defense, but also tied up linemen so the linebackers could roam to make plays. Susfolk helped the offense average 346 yards per game and 32.6 points per game.
“It’s a big deal for Canisius and a big deal for him,” Canisius line coach Ben Fazio said. “He was the anchor for our defensive and offensive lines. He’s a hard worker and an example of what it takes to achieve success in football.
"He was the focal point in our blocking scheme so that the running back could run through the hole or so that we could protect the quarterback.”
Trench Trophy scout Jim Fleischman followed Susfolk during the season. He loved his versatility, his ability and his toughness. Susfolk battled through a nagging ankle injury most of the season.
“Gavin has a lot of talent,” said Fleischman, who coached previously with ex-Bills coach Lou Saban. “He can play the entire defensive line. He’ll be able to play college football where he wants.”
The Steve Fisher Underclassmen Linemen Award winners were Rashard Perry of Bennett, Tommy Carlsen of Lancaster, and Ryan Carpenter of Randolph.