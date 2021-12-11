Canisius Crusaders' Gavin Susfolk wins Trench Trophy as WNY's top lineman

The list of Canisius High School big men to win the Trench Trophy as Western New York’s top senior two-way linemen isn’t very long, but it is impressive.

Regardless of what Gavin Susfolk achieves in football beyond high school, nothing will change the fact that he’s now part of an exclusive club of Crusaders.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Susfolk captured the honor Saturday over 13 other seniors during the organization’s annual awards dinner at the Elks Lodge in Lancaster. Susfolk started two seasons at left tackle and defensive line for Canisius after playing as a sophomore at Akron.

Other past Crusaders to win the Trench Trophy are former Baltimore Ravens lineman John Urschel in 2008 and current Los Angeles Charger Ryan Hunter in 2012.

“I’ve just got to carry on the legacy,” said Susfolk, who is undecided but has an offer from Stony Brook. “Keep your shoes tied, stay on the path toward success. ...

“I’m in complete shock. I have no words for this. It’s a complete honor. I’m shaking.”