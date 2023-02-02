Canisius won eight of 11 events to win the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association swimming championships Wednesday at SUNY Buffalo State for its 21th consecutive All-Catholic title.

Along with the victories, Canisius had two second-place finishes and seven third-place finishes and 468 points. St. Joe’s was second with 357, and St. Francis was third with 308.

The Crusaders also won the regular season title.

The Crusaders’ title included a sweep of the 200 and 400 free relays and the 200 medley relay.

Congratulations to Canisius swimming, the regular season and All Catholic champions pic.twitter.com/xkMydt1vya — Pete Schneider (@MonsignorMartin) February 2, 2023

In the 200 medley relay, the team of Marshall Adams, Eli Noecker, Ryan Stravino and Peter Peyser finished first in 1:41.86.

In the 200 free relay, Canisius won in 1:36.08 with Erik Parkes, Atticus Young, Noecker and Jonathan Burroughs.

In the 400 relay, Canisius finished in 3:1754, with the team of Parkes, Stravino, Adams and Peyser.

Peyser also won the 200 IM in 1:58.84 and the 100 free in 47.64.

Adams won the 500 free in a time of 4:56.49 and the 100 backstroke in 55.19.

Parkes won the 50 free in 23.16 seconds.

St. Joe’s junior Sean Killian and St. Francis senior Jude Strittmatter finished in a dead heat in the 200 free in 1:49.30.

Strittmatter won the 100 butterfly in 53.34. St. Joe’s senior Atticus Hlubin won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.05.