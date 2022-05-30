Canisius boys wins 40 gold medals at Fontana All High Regatta

The top rowing programs in the area took part in what is considered the Buffalo championship Monday at the Fontana All High Regatta hosted by the West Side Rowing Club.
Among the programs competing were Buffalo Seminary, Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association, City Honors, St. Joe’s, Timon, Nardin, Nichols, Mount Saint Mary Academy, and the team from the West Side Rowing Club.
On the boys side, St. Joe’s won the Varsity 8+ in 4:56.9 to beat Canisius and Nichols.
Canisius won the Varsity 4+, Lightweight Varsity 4+, Junior Varsity 4+, Freshman/Novice 4+, Varsity 2-, Freshman/Novice 8+ and Junior Varsity 8+. In total, the Crusaders had 40 gold medals.
St. Joe’s also won second Varsity 4+.
Among the girls, Nardin took home the Varsity 8+ in 5:52.6. West Side was second, followed by a second boat from Nardin.
Nardin also won the Varsity 4+, Lightweight 4+, JV 8+ and Freshman/Novice 8+.
People are also reading…
Buffalo Seminary won the Freshman/Novice 4+ and Mount St. Mary’s won the JV 4+.
The host West Side Rowing Club won the boys Varsity 1x and the girls Varsity 2-.