Canisius boys volleyball wins 21st consecutive Monsignor Martin championship

It wasn't about celebrating a championship. It was celebrating a much-needed sense of normalcy.

Noah Weislo had 13 kills and was named Most Valuable Player as Canisius beat rival St. Joe's in three straight sets to claim its 21st consecutive Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys volleyball playoff title Friday at Kennedy Field House.

"It's kind of hard to put into words," Weislo said. "I knew we were gonna have a season, deep down. I just really appreciate that I get to be on the court with guys I've gone to middle school with. These guys are my brothers."

Winning by scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-15, the Crusaders never trailed.

Senior setter Ethan Weislo drove the offense with 38 assists and eight services aces and senior Connor Booth tallied 13 kills, two aces and two blocks. Senior Will Pieroni kicked in with a season-best eight kills. Senior Eric Geisler had 10 kills and senior Ian Roche played strong in the middle with three blocks.

When Canisius coach Tom Weislo gathered his team for the postgame huddle, his focus wasn’t on adding another title but on sharing the joy in seeing his players, especially his 10 seniors who have given so much to the program, able to be on the court after the disruption to their senior year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.