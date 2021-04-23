Canisius boys volleyball wins 21st consecutive Monsignor Martin championship

It wasn't about celebrating a championship. It was celebrating a much-needed sense of normalcy.
Noah Weislo had 13 kills and was named Most Valuable Player as Canisius beat rival St. Joe's in three straight sets to claim its 21st consecutive Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys volleyball playoff title Friday at Kennedy Field House.
"It's kind of hard to put into words," Weislo said. "I knew we were gonna have a season, deep down. I just really appreciate that I get to be on the court with guys I've gone to middle school with. These guys are my brothers."
Winning by scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-15, the Crusaders never trailed.
Senior setter Ethan Weislo drove the offense with 38 assists and eight services aces and senior Connor Booth tallied 13 kills, two aces and two blocks. Senior Will Pieroni kicked in with a season-best eight kills. Senior Eric Geisler had 10 kills and senior Ian Roche played strong in the middle with three blocks.
When Canisius coach Tom Weislo gathered his team for the postgame huddle, his focus wasn’t on adding another title but on sharing the joy in seeing his players, especially his 10 seniors who have given so much to the program, able to be on the court after the disruption to their senior year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"One of the the things that we always tweeted out after we gave the score was, ‘It's great to be playing,’ " Tom Weislo said. "For this group of guys that has been so impacted this year the fact that we had a season was absolutely monumental. It really was for them not only athletically, but for their mental health. For them as people."
Weislo said great attention was given to following Covid safety protocols and staying healthy so his team could have the opportunity to compete for the playoff title.
St. Joe's coach Mark Anzalone echoed Weislo's words. Even in the heartbreak of saying goodbye to his team, Anzalone was thankful that the kids were just able to play.
"I'm very happy that they had the opportunity to participate. For all those people who made it happen who gave our kids a chance to get out there," Anzalone said, as he paused to compose himself. "I told our athletic director (Brian Anken) in the offseason, ‘I just want to give these kids a chance to participate.’
“These kids have worked very hard to get to this point ... I just need to get them out on the court in some capacity and we were able to do that. And I'm very happy and thankful to the people that made it happen."
With a veteran lineup loaded with players who supplement their high school experience with high-end club competition, the Crusaders moved as one on the court in compiling a perfect regular season.
The championship game was no different as they moved with precision in all facets of the game.
As they always do, the Crusaders meticulously crafted a game plan that allows them to expose their opponents’ weaknesses – no matter how minor they may be. Multiple things have factored into their unheard-of playoff run. But the root of the success comes from the players themselves.
No drama. No debating. Greater good of the team is all that matters.
Canisius finished 16-0 overall, including 11-0 against league opponents. For the season, the Crusaders won 33 sets and lost just one.
"Everyone knows their job and what role they need to play and they want to do that to the best of our ability," Noah Weislo said. "Twenty-one years, that's a big deal. Just that buy-in. It's important to me. It's important to the coaches and it's important to the school."
Anzalone said that as frustrating as it might be to exit on the losing end – again – he can't help but marvel at the consistency of the Crusaders.
"We're a very good team and they handled it," he said. "They beat us."
Kyle Chmiel led the Marauders with 13 kills, and Zack Reinhardt added 10.