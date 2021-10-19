Canisius boys soccer beats St. Joe's with 12th consecutive shutout

With the No. 1 seed for the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association playoffs already clinched, Canisius wrapped up sole possession of the league regular-season championship Tuesday with a 1-0 triumph at St. Joe’s.
A goal by senior striker Ermyes Aman, the 2020 league offensive player of the year, won it for the Crusaders. Junior Daniel Peyser set it up in the 15th minute.
“Peyser got the ball just over the halfway line and made a 45-yard diagonal ball to Ermyes, who trapped the ball and tucked it in the corner,” Canisius coach Joe Salem said. “Aman is a real threat. He probably has 8 or 10 goals and a handful of assists.”
“Peyser has been remarkable,” Salem said of the center back who was a key defender again on Tuesday, along with senior center midfielder Vince Mazzara, whom Salem describes as “relentless.”
Tuesday’s shutout was the 12th in a row for Canisius. The last team to score against the Crusaders was McQuaid Jesuit in Rochester. McQuaid is the only team to defeat Canisius (12-1-1 overall, 9-0 Monsignor Martin). The Crusaders also played a 0-0 draw at Clarence the game after the McQuaid loss. That 0-0 draw began the shutout streak.
Against St. Joe’s, junior John Scalisi was in goal the first half, and senior Cody Franklin had the second half. They had few scary moments.
The closest St. Joe’s came to scoring was on a header that hit the post.
“There were a couple of nervy moments, but outside of the one that hit the post, I thought we did a pretty good job defensively,” Salem said.
Canisius has one Monsignor Martin game left on the schedule, a home game against Nichols on Koessler Field in West Seneca on Thursday. Nichols was the defending Monsignor Martin champion. Canisius last won the league title in 2018.
Nichols (6-2-1 in Monsignor Martin games) edged St. Francis (6-3 Monsignor Martin) 1-0 on Tuesday to move into second place in the league standings with 19 points. St. Francis has 18.
Salem, who is from Akron, Ohio, and played college soccer at Tulsa, produced a championship team in his first season as head coach at Canisius.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Salem said of his expectations when he was hired last June. “I’ve been really pleased with the boys. We started with a conditioning plan in the summer and they really bought into that.”
Canisius defeated St. Joe’s in a home game 4-0 the first time the rivals met this season. The Marauders were a tougher challenge this time. St. Joe’s coach Michael Thoin has only two seniors on his roster, and all 26 goals the team has scored this season have been by underclassmen.
St. Joe’s is 3-5-1 for 10 points in league play, with one regular-season game left against St. Mary’s of Lancaster on Thursday.
Canisius will have a bye in the Monsignor Martin quarterfinals and will host a semifinal game on Nov. 1, which means 10 days without games. Could a team lose some its sharpness because of a layoff?
“I’m not too worried about it,” Salem said. “It will be nice to get the guys some rest, give them a little bit of a breather. We’ll focus in once the quarterfinals are set and we know who we are playing.”
The Monsignor Martin quarterfinals will be Oct. 28, with the semifinals on Nov. 1 and the championship on Nov. 6 at St. Joe’s.
The State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship game will be Friday, Nov. 12, at a venue in the New York City area.