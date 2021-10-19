Canisius boys soccer beats St. Joe's with 12th consecutive shutout

The closest St. Joe’s came to scoring was on a header that hit the post.

“There were a couple of nervy moments, but outside of the one that hit the post, I thought we did a pretty good job defensively,” Salem said.

Canisius has one Monsignor Martin game left on the schedule, a home game against Nichols on Koessler Field in West Seneca on Thursday. Nichols was the defending Monsignor Martin champion. Canisius last won the league title in 2018.

Nichols (6-2-1 in Monsignor Martin games) edged St. Francis (6-3 Monsignor Martin) 1-0 on Tuesday to move into second place in the league standings with 19 points. St. Francis has 18.

Salem, who is from Akron, Ohio, and played college soccer at Tulsa, produced a championship team in his first season as head coach at Canisius.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Salem said of his expectations when he was hired last June. “I’ve been really pleased with the boys. We started with a conditioning plan in the summer and they really bought into that.”