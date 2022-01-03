Canisius boys beat Timon in battle of top-ranked teams

It was No. 1 vs. No. 1 on Monday night when the top-ranked large school in The News’ boys basketball poll squared off against the top-ranked small school.

The large school came out the victor as host Canisius beat Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 61-51, in a Monsignor Martin matchup.

Canisius, now 2-0 in league play and 6-3 overall, got a game-high 26 points from Shane Cercone. Declan Ryan, who was limited by foul trouble, had 15 and Luke Granto had 11.

It was the Crusaders’ first game since returning from the St. Pius X Christmas Classic in Atlanta.

Cercone also played a key role defensively in helping limit Timon leading scorer Jaiden Harrison, who came into the game averaging nearly 30 points per game. He finished with eight on 3 for 12 shooting.

Kevin Thompson led Timon (7-2) with 20 points, Jacob Humphrey had 12 and Malachi Parker had 10.