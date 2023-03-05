Canisius junior Blaine Benson celebrated his 17th birthday by winning the state Catholic bowling championship Saturday on Long Island.

Benson beat Daniel Tufano, of Chaminade, 213-191, to become the Crusaders’ first state bowling champion since Nick Rallo in 2017.

Benson did not qualify in the top five for the state championships last season, but had no such issue this year after a strong regular season and a runner-up finish in the All-Catholic championship.

He was the top qualifier among the 25 bowlers with a five-game total of 1,219, including a 257 in the second game, 267 in the third and 257 in the fifth game. His total was 111 pins higher than the next-closest finisher.

“It always felt like someone was watching over me,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason, as coach says you learn to win from losing.”

🏆 performance, relive the championship game from Blaine Benson ‘24 NYSCHSAA champion!#ibelievehehaswon pic.twitter.com/czimyLrSPj — Canisius HS Bowling (@CanisiusHSBowl) March 5, 2023

A rematch of the All-Catholic final between Benson and Jack Tebeau of St. Francis seemed like a possibility in the state final. Tebeau was the fifth seed in qualifying (1,070) and beat fourth-seeded Thomas Skowron (1,095) in the first match of the stepladder finals, 215-194. Tebeau then beat third-seeded Dominic Forte from St. Anthony’s, 244-192.

Tufano, the second seed, then downed Tebeau, 204-179, to set up the final and Benson’s victory.

“The coaches gave me the tools to go out there and attack the lanes with a solid game plan,” Benson said. “Happy to have my whole family and teammates cheering me on. My win is our win.”

Benson is the first state champion for coach Michael Kwiatkowski, who took over the program four years ago following the passing of his father, longtime coach Pat Kwiatkowski.

“This is a true testament to everything dad started for the program and Canisius High School,” Michael said. “I’m so thankful for our student-athletes, having all six bowlers be here to share in this moment is a huge success to our program. To all the families that made the trip, it ties the beliefs altogether. … Happy to come back home with more accomplished for this great group of young men. Many are returning, but this year was something special.”

He also lauded former bowlers who come back to help the program, and current and former assistant coaches Sean Mattrey, Chris Heitzhaus and Ryan Fiust-Klink.

Three other Western New York bowlers finished in the top 15 in qualifying: Mathew Bernard ( Canisius, 1,015) in 12th; Derek Gottler (St.Joe's, 994) in 13th; and Colin Lashinger (Canisius, 986) in 14th.

Starpoint cheer places

Starpoint finished fourth among Division II large schools at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association competitive cheerleading championships Saturday in Binghamton.

The Spartans had 66.45 points in the finals. Section VII’s Seaford won the division with a score of 89.60.

Also competing in the event from Section VI: Frontier and Hamburg in Division I large schools, Clarence and Lockport in Division I small schools, Iroquois in Division II large schools, Tonawanda and Maryvale in Division II small schools, and Lewiston-Porter and Williamsville South in co-ed.