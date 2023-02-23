One of the hottest teams in Western New York is Canisius, as the Crusaders entered Thursday on a six-game winning streak and ranked No. 1 in The News’ large schools poll.

Their streak was put to the test Thursday against the last team to beat them, St. Joseph’s, the No. 6 large school.

The Marauders swept the regular-season series, but in the nightcap of two semifinal Manhattan Cup games at Canisius College, the Crusaders thwarted St. Joe’s from accomplishing the hat trick with a 75-56 victory.

“Advancing to the final is always the goal to start the season,” Canisius coach Kyle Husband said. “St. Joe’s had our number twice during the regular-season so our guys had a lot of focus and energy. They were excited about today and played way harder than we did the first two times that we saw them. We executed and came out on top.”

Canisius (18-5), the reigning Manhattan Cup champions, looked like a team aiming to repeat, as they were led by senior Shane Cercone’s 29 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 13 for 13 from the free throw line. Cercone also grabbed 15 rebounds, including seven offensive, and had three assists and three steals.

“To be able to play here and win was very nice,” Cercone said. “We just had to focus. We were playing together as a team and locked in and that started early. In the first two games we weren’t doing what we normally do, but today we did what we practiced.”

The Crusaders' defense was pesky throughout the night and that was highlighted during the second quarter, as they held St. Joe’s (15-11) to only four points. Canisius was able to be at the right spots at the right time and found a rhythm defensively to make the Marauders struggle to put points up on the board.

With a 12-4 advantage in the quarter, Canisius took a 33-20 lead at halftime.

Gionni Zelasko scored 10 of his 14 for St. Joe's in the third quarter, but the Marauders still trailed by double figures at 53-38.

“That’s who we have to be,” coach Kyle Husband said. “Our defense got a little loose in the fourth quarter but we have to be a great halfcourt defensive team. We work really hard at it and I think when we work really hard at it we’re at our best we end up playing really well at that end of the floor and that showed in the second and third quarter.”

Luke Granto had 14 points and Nicholas Purdie added 10 for Canisius. Jaymeir Goosby finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for St. Joe's.

In the first semifinal, Bishop Timon, which has been the top-ranked small school all season, earned a 66-59 victory against St. Francis, the No. 7 large school. The Red Raiders (12-13) overcame a 13-point halftime deficit and got within three with 1:15 left in the fourth, but the Tigers (22-3) were able to hold on.

“We executed well and played good defense in the first half,” said Bishop Timon junior Jaiden Harrison (20 points) said. “In the second half, we started letting up, letting them get easy ones and we weren’t talking. We’ll work on that, but other than that we’ll work on that for the championship game.”

Bishop Timon and Canisius will see each other again in a rematch of last year's final when they meet at 6 p.m. Sunday at Canisius College.

The Crusaders won both regular-season meetings by an average of eight points, and are responsible for two of the Tigers’ three defeats.

“To play them at Canisius College, it’s going to be electric, fun, and very competitive,” Cercone said. “They have great players, every single one of them. They’re a very deep team and can all shoot it. We’re just going to have be very focused defensively.”