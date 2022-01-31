 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canisius, Bishop Timon in top spots in latest News boys basketball polls
Canisius vs. St. Joe's in the latest chapter of the basketball rivalry

Shane Cercone of Canisius takes a shot.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls through games of Jan. 30. 

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Canisius [MM] (5) 11-5 50  2
 2.  Jamestown [AA]  11-1  40   5 
 3.  Orchard Park [AA]  11-1  37   1 
 4.  Health Sciences [A]  10-2   33   4
 5.  St. Joe's [MM]  8-7 32   3 
 6.  Amherst [A]  13-2 24   7 
 7.  St. Francis [MM]  10-7 21   6
 8.  Williamsville East [A]  11-3  17   8 
 9.  McKinley [A]  11-2  13 10  
10.  Niagara Wheatfield [A]  11-2 5  9 
Other  Niagara Falls [AA]  8-4 1N/R

Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Rec.  Pts.Prev. 
 1. Bishop Timon [MM] (5) 13-3 50  1
 2.  Olean [B]   10-1  45   2
 3.  Nichols [MM]   9-5 39  3 
 4.  St. Mary's [MM]  10-5 35  6 
 5.  Randolph [C]  13-1 32  4 
 6.  Salamanca [C]  10-2  26  5 
 7.  Lackawanna [B]  9-4 15 7t 
 8.  Tapestry [B]   8-6 14  9
 9.   Allegany-Limestone [B]  10-5 11  7t
10.  Lewiston-Porter [B] 9-5 6  10 
Others  Riverside [B]  12-2 2  
  Westfield Academy [D]  15-1 2  

Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

