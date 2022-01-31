Canisius, Bishop Timon in top spots in latest News boys basketball polls

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls through games of Jan. 30.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Canisius [MM] (5)
|11-5
|50
|2
|2.
|Jamestown [AA]
|11-1
|40
|5
|3.
|Orchard Park [AA]
|11-1
|37
|1
|4.
|Health Sciences [A]
|10-2
|33
|4
|5.
|St. Joe's [MM]
|8-7
|32
|3
|6.
|Amherst [A]
|13-2
|24
|7
|7.
|St. Francis [MM]
|10-7
|21
|6
|8.
|Williamsville East [A]
|11-3
|17
|8
|9.
|McKinley [A]
|11-2
|13
|10
|10.
|Niagara Wheatfield [A]
|11-2
|5
|9
|Other
|Niagara Falls [AA]
|8-4
|1
|N/R
Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bishop Timon [MM] (5)
|13-3
|50
|1
|2.
|Olean [B]
|10-1
|45
|2
|3.
|Nichols [MM]
|9-5
|39
|3
|4.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|10-5
|35
|6
|5.
|Randolph [C]
|13-1
|32
|4
|6.
|Salamanca [C]
|10-2
|26
|5
|7.
|Lackawanna [B]
|9-4
|15
|7t
|8.
|Tapestry [B]
|8-6
|14
|9
|9.
|Allegany-Limestone [B]
|10-5
|11
|7t
|10.
|Lewiston-Porter [B]
|9-5
|6
|10
|Others
|Riverside [B]
|12-2
|2
|Westfield Academy [D]
|15-1
|2