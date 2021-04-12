 Skip to main content
Canisius begins as No. 1 in News' large schools football poll
Canisius begins as No. 1 in News' large schools football poll

  • Updated
St. Francis Canisius Football (copy)

Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker throws against St. Francis during the first half in Week 1.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Here is the voting for the first Buffalo News Large Schools football poll of the season:

First-place votes in brackets. Previous represents final ranking in 2019 poll. Records through Sunday's games.

Rk. Team 

Rec. 

 Pts.

 Prev.

1. Canisius [4]

 1-1

 49

 1

2. Lancaster [1] (AA)

 2-0 

 46 

 3

 3. Jamestown (A1)

 2-0

 40 

 7 

 4. South Park (A2)

 2-0

 32 

 4 

 5. West Seneca West (A1)

 2-0 

 29 

 10

 6. Orchard Park (AA)

 2-0 

 28 

 6

 7. St. Francis

 0-1

 16 

 2 

 8. Frontier (AA)

 2-0

 15

 NR 

 9. Williamsville South (A2)

 2-0

 12 

 NR 

10. Sweet Home  (A2)

 2-0

 5  

 NR 

Receiving votes: Bennett, A1 (1-1) 2, 

 

 

 

Kenmore West A1 (2-0) 1

 

 

 

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Julianne Pelusi (WGRZ), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics)

