Canisius begins as No. 1 in News' large schools football poll

Here is the voting for the first Buffalo News Large Schools football poll of the season:
First-place votes in brackets. Previous represents final ranking in 2019 poll. Records through Sunday's games.
Rk. Team
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. Canisius [4]
1-1
49
1
2. Lancaster [1] (AA)
2-0
46
3
3. Jamestown (A1)
2-0
40
7
4. South Park (A2)
2-0
32
4
5. West Seneca West (A1)
2-0
29
10
6. Orchard Park (AA)
2-0
28
6
7. St. Francis
0-1
16
2
8. Frontier (AA)
2-0
15
NR
9. Williamsville South (A2)
2-0
12
NR
10. Sweet Home (A2)
2-0
5
NR
Receiving votes: Bennett, A1 (1-1) 2,
Kenmore West A1 (2-0) 1
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Julianne Pelusi (WGRZ), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics)
Here is the voting for the first Buffalo News Small Schools football poll of the season.