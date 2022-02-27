Canisius beats Bishop Timon 72-40 to win Manhattan Cup Final

When Canisius senior Declan Ryan entered the gym spinning something the shape of a pizza, followed by junior Shane Cercone arriving with a Batman mask, they were viewed as the necessary cogs for the Crusaders to beat Bishop Timon in the Manhattan Cup final.
Ryan (19 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks) and Cercone (21 points and 10 rebounds) proved to be the key pieces in Canisius’ 72-40 victory, and the Crusaders will represent Monsignor Martin in Class A of the State Catholic Tournament. The 32-point win is largest margin of victory in a catholic Manhattan Cup final since Turner-Carroll beat Timon by 31 in 1999.
The star of the game was senior Eddie Cosgrove (22 points and 10 rebounds), who was named the Manhattan Cup finals MVP.
“We always know Declan’s going to draw a lot of guys, same with Shane,” Cosgrove said. “Today, I was just lucky enough I was in the right spots to hit shots. They kicked it out and they happened to go in today.”
Manhattan Cup Final's MVP Eddie Cosgrove leads the student section in a chant after they run on the court towards him.
Cosgrove should have come dressed as the Human Torch, as his red hair was symbolic of his performance. Almost every high-arcing shot he attempted, he converted. After he hit a right-wing 3-pointer during the third-quarter, which made the swishing sound every shooter wants, the net was briefly on top of the rim to make it a 42-15 game. Timon’s Jason Rowe called a 30-second timeout, and teammates fanned Cosgrove as he walked to the bench.
The crowd erupted and briefly chanted “All hail Eddie” and “We love Eddie,” as their King Crusader slayed the defense and put an exclamation point on a dominant team performance.
“Eddie’s really been the difference on our team,” Cercone said in his Batman mask. “He came in today ready to play. This is definitely one of the best games he’s played and I’m just so happy.”
Canisius with their 2022 MMHSAA banner.
Cercone was the primary defender on Timon senior Kevin Thompson, holding him to 13 points.
“He’s definitely one of the best players in Buffalo,” Cercone said. “I had to come in focused and just ready to compete with him. I think I did pretty good today.”
Thompson’s driving ability was neutralized, and he couldn’t get into a rhythm throughout the game. Cercone is just as athletic as Thompson and stayed on him, with each player blocking the other.
Timon didn’t have an answer for Canisius. Even its full-court press on the Crusaders had minimal effect, and the game served as a reminder of the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 in Monsignor Martin.
The win clinched Canisius head coach Kyle Husband’s 10th Manhattan Cup championship, which broke the record held by former Timon head coach Mel Palano.
“This is why we do it,” Husband said. “To see a group come together like this and play that well throughout the season and then to finish it off, it doesn’t get old.”