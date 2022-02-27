Canisius beats Bishop Timon 72-40 to win Manhattan Cup Final

“He’s definitely one of the best players in Buffalo,” Cercone said. “I had to come in focused and just ready to compete with him. I think I did pretty good today.”

Thompson’s driving ability was neutralized, and he couldn’t get into a rhythm throughout the game. Cercone is just as athletic as Thompson and stayed on him, with each player blocking the other.

Timon didn’t have an answer for Canisius. Even its full-court press on the Crusaders had minimal effect, and the game served as a reminder of the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 in Monsignor Martin.

The win clinched Canisius head coach Kyle Husband’s 10th Manhattan Cup championship, which broke the record held by former Timon head coach Mel Palano.

“This is why we do it,” Husband said. “To see a group come together like this and play that well throughout the season and then to finish it off, it doesn’t get old.”

