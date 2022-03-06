Canisius basketball celebrates on bus ride home after winning state semifinal

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – An estimated six hours and thirty-seven minutes. A drive of roughly 425.4 miles.

That is approximately the distance and the time on a bus between Uniondale, Long Island, and Buffalo for the Canisius Crusaders.

And to hear Shane Cercone tell it, the trip home is going to be ...

“Great,” the junior said after the Crusaders outlasted Holy Trinity 53-45 in the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Class A state semifinal boys basketball game at the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex on the campus of Hofstra University on Sunday.

“I’m super excited, and I get to play around with them,” he continued as teammates stood off to the side, laughing. “Bus ride's going to be good. Bus ride’s going to be good.”

How could it not be, after advancing to next weekend’s state championship against Fordham Prep, a matchup that is two years in the making?

Canisius and Fordham Prep were supposed to meet for the CHSAA State Class A championship in March 2020, but the game was initially postponed and later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.