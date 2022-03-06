Canisius basketball celebrates on bus ride home after winning state semifinal

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – An estimated six hours and thirty-seven minutes. A drive of roughly 425.4 miles.
That is approximately the distance and the time on a bus between Uniondale, Long Island, and Buffalo for the Canisius Crusaders.
And to hear Shane Cercone tell it, the trip home is going to be ...
“Great,” the junior said after the Crusaders outlasted Holy Trinity 53-45 in the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Class A state semifinal boys basketball game at the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex on the campus of Hofstra University on Sunday.
“I’m super excited, and I get to play around with them,” he continued as teammates stood off to the side, laughing. “Bus ride's going to be good. Bus ride’s going to be good.”
How could it not be, after advancing to next weekend’s state championship against Fordham Prep, a matchup that is two years in the making?
Canisius and Fordham Prep were supposed to meet for the CHSAA State Class A championship in March 2020, but the game was initially postponed and later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Seven hundred and thirty-two days later, the Buffalo and Bronx Catholic schools will meet Saturday at 3 p.m. at Erie Community College's Flickinger Center to determine which program reigns supreme in New York State. St. Mary's will face Cathedral Prep for the state Catholic Class B championship at 1 p.m.
And unlike this past weekend, the Crusaders won’t have to board a bus or stay in a hotel.
“That is an advantage,” coach Kyle Husband said. “Staying at home.”
One that was earned, not given. As from the opening tip and for the entirety of the 32 minutes, the Crusaders (22-5) and the Titans (15-11) played with the all-encompassing desperation of two teams that desperately wanted to meet the Rams, who topped Nazareth 42-38 to win the CHSAA New York City championship Saturday.
Leading by two with 28.6 seconds left, Luke Granto knocked down two free throws to extend Canisius’ advantage to 49-45. Following the free throws, Holy Trinity senior guard Eden Boakye missed a layup, leading to a jump ball with possession being awarded to the Crusaders. On the ensuing possession, Declan Ryan was fouled but missed the free throw. However, Cercone grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled. He made both free throws to push the lead to six.
Holy Trinity senior guard Manu Alford misfired on a left corner 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left, and Granto sealed the win with two more made free throws.
“Contrary to popular belief, I do hear a lot of what they’re saying,” said Granto, who finished with 10 points. “Just about kind of zoning it out. Get it through one ear and out the other.”
In order to set the stage for Granto, the Crusaders needed Cercone and Ryan to lead the way, which they did. Cercone led all scorers with 18 points, and Ryan finished with 17.
“Throughout the year, he’s been telling me and Shane, if we need a bucket, he’s going to one or two of us,” Ryan said of Husband. “It’s whoever’s feeling it at that point, he’s going to go to us. He’s just instilled confidence.”
The Crusaders led 27-25 at halftime. After falling behind 6-0 in the opening five minutes, Canisius outscored the Titans 16-6 in the final five minutes of the first quarter and led 16-12 after Ryan’s buzzer-beating layup.
Canisius extended its lead to 24-14 after Ryan split two defenders before drilling a jumper from the CAA logo in the lane. However, the Titans finished the final 5:54 of the first half with an 11-3 run.
“We didn’t handle the pressure well at that point,” Ryan said. “They kind of got turnovers really quickly and (we) needed to get back in the mental space of slowing down because they were trying to speed us up.”