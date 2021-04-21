Canisius and St. Mary's girls advance to volleyball finals

Canisius High School and the St. Mary’s of Lancaster girls took major steps toward defending their Monsignor Martin Athletic Association volleyball championships with semifinal victories Wednesday.

The Canisius Crusaders remained undefeated by sweeping three sets from Cardinal O’Hara – 25-9, 25-9 and 25-12 – at the Kennedy Field House and will host St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute for the championship Friday. The Marauders beat St. Francis in four sets – 25-14, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-20. Ryan Lane had 10 kills and five blocks for St. Joe's, while Travis Nixon had four kills and 11 blocks.

Canisius has won the last 20 straight league titles and has lost only one set in 15 matches. That was in a 3-1 win over St. Joe's.

Freshman Carson Tyler had 10 kills and junior Courtney Kurkowiak had 35 assists and six kills as St. Mary’s swept Mount Mercy 25-6, 25-3 and 25-15. The Lancers will be seeking their 10th straight league title against visiting Sacred Heart at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Sharks advanced to the final by sweeping three sets from Mount St. Mary 25-12, 25-18 and 25-12.

