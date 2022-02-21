 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canisius and Olean ranked No. 1 in News boys basketball polls as postseason begins
  • Updated
Canisius Jamestown

Canisius center Declan Ryan shoots against Jamestown during the Centercourt Classic.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls through games of Feb. 20. 

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts.  Prev.
 1. Canisius [MM] (5) 19-5 50   1
 2.  Amherst [A] 18-2 44   3 
 3t.  Jamestown [AA] 17-3  32   2 
 3t.  Williamsville East [A] 16-3  32  7 
 5.  Health Sciences [A]  16-4   29   6 
 6.  Orchard Park [AA]  18-2  27   4 
 7.  St. Joe's [MM]  13-10 21  5 
 8.  McKinley [A]  17-2  19  10 
 9.  Niagara Wheatfield [A]  18-2 16   8t
10t.  Clarence [AA]  11-9  2  N/R 
10t.  Pioneer [A]  14-5 2  N/R 
10t.  St. Francis [MM]  12-12 2  8t 
Others  Niagara Falls [AA]  15-5  1  

Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Olean [B] (4) 18-2  48 1
 2.  Bishop Timon [MM] (1)  16-6 46  2 
 3.  Randolph [C] 19-1 39  4 
 4.  Cardinal O'Hara [MM]  8-16 32 N/R 
 5.  St. Mary's [MM]  12-9 27  3 
 6.  Tapestry [B]  12-8 24  5 
 7.  Lackawanna [B]  16-4  18  7 
 8.  Nichols [MM] 10-11 16  6 
 9.  Salamanca [C]  13-7  14 
10.  Allegany/Limestone [B]  13-7   8 
Other  Lewiston-Porter [B]  12-8   3  

Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O'Hara coach), Kevin Hind (Randolph coach).

