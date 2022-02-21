Canisius and Olean ranked No. 1 in News boys basketball polls as postseason begins

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls through games of Feb. 20.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Canisius [MM] (5)
|19-5
|50
|1
|2.
|Amherst [A]
|18-2
|44
|3
|3t.
|Jamestown [AA]
|17-3
|32
|2
|3t.
|Williamsville East [A]
|16-3
|32
|7
|5.
|Health Sciences [A]
|16-4
|29
|6
|6.
|Orchard Park [AA]
|18-2
|27
|4
|7.
|St. Joe's [MM]
|13-10
|21
|5
|8.
|McKinley [A]
|17-2
|19
|10
|9.
|Niagara Wheatfield [A]
|18-2
|16
|8t
|10t.
|Clarence [AA]
|11-9
|2
|N/R
|10t.
|Pioneer [A]
|14-5
|2
|N/R
|10t.
|St. Francis [MM]
|12-12
|2
|8t
|Others
|Niagara Falls [AA]
|15-5
|1
Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Olean [B] (4)
|18-2
|48
|1
|2.
|Bishop Timon [MM] (1)
|16-6
|46
|2
|3.
|Randolph [C]
|19-1
|39
|4
|4.
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|8-16
|32
|N/R
|5.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|12-9
|27
|3
|6.
|Tapestry [B]
|12-8
|24
|5
|7.
|Lackawanna [B]
|16-4
|18
|7
|8.
|Nichols [MM]
|10-11
|16
|6
|9.
|Salamanca [C]
|13-7
|14
|8
|10.
|Allegany/Limestone [B]
|13-7
|8
|9
|Other
|Lewiston-Porter [B]
|12-8
|3